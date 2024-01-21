China’s Shi Yuqi downs Lee Cheuk Yiu to win India Open badminton title

NEW DELHI – Shi Yuqi overcame a stiff challenge from Lee Cheuk Yiu of Hong Kong to clinch his second India Open badminton title on Jan 21 and then warned top-ranked Viktor Axelsen that he is coming for the Dane’s throne.

The 27-year-old Chinese player, ranked second in the world, battled for 54 minutes to win the final 23-21, 21-17 and add to his 2018 title in New Delhi.

Shi, who was appearing in his second final in two weeks after a runners-up finish in Malaysia, remained on top of his baseline play and smashes against his relentless opponent.

After a hard-fought first game, Shi was tested again in the second when Lee took 10 straight points after trailing 6-14, but the Chinese kept his nerve to emerge the winner.

“In the second game, despite several contentious calls, Lee Cheuk Yiu went ahead. But I was patient and ultimately came through to win,” said Shi.

“This victory is immensely significant in my career, given the prestigious nature of this tournament... Since the second half of last year, I have been going through a difficult time. I am eager to win every championship and give my all in every game...

“Even though Viktor is currently world No. 1, it is so competitive that anyone can claim the throne.”

In the women’s singles, Taiwanese Tai Tzu Ying served past reigning Olympic champion Chen Yufei of China 21-16, 21-12 in 42 minutes.

Chen, who beat Tai in the Olympic final in Tokyo, raced to 7-1 before her opponent hit back with aggressive play and soon took the lead as a raucous crowd cheered on.

Chen stretched the opening game with some fighting rallies but Tai came roaring back in the second to make a huge statement in the build-up to the Paris Olympics.

“I was feeling a bit nervous but I got a lot of support from the fans,” Tai said.

“I will fight for the medal in this year’s Olympics. I know it’s going to be difficult but I am working hard for it.

“I think this match (at the India Open) is at the start of the season when (Yufei) is still tired. At the Olympics, everyone is very well prepared.”