China’s Qin Haiyang and Co out to make an Asiad splash

SINGAPORE – Staring at the honour roll at the General Administration of Sport in Beijing, China’s Qin Haiyang imagined seeing his picture alongside some of the country’s swimming greats.

Ahead of the World Aquatics Championships in Fukuoka in July, the breaststroke specialist was still a relative nobody.

The eloquent but soft-spoken 24-year-old told Chinese media: “I was thinking where my picture would be hung. I had to win all three individual events at the world champs. If I cannot even achieve this, there’s no point talking about the Olympics.

“I never thought I would fail, I was bent on victory.”

And what a picture-perfect meet the Hunan native, whose name aptly means ocean, would go on to have.

First, he rewrote the Asian record in the heats, semi-finals and final as he timed 57.69sec to become the first Chinese swimmer to win the 100m breaststroke gold. He then bagged the 50m title two days later.

By the end of the week, Qin had notched more milestones – he set a 200m world record in 2min 5.48sec to become the first swimmer to win all events in the same stroke at a world championships.

China went on to achieve its second-best world championships haul with five gold, three silver and eight bronzes. Qin also won a gold in the 4x100m mixed medley relay and a silver in the 4x100m men’s medley relay to cement his spot as the new poster boy of Chinese swimming – replacing the disgraced and suspended Sun Yang.

Not bad for a kid who started swimming at six and dreaded the sport so much then that a coach had to throw him into the pool.

At nine, he moved to a sports school in Shanghai and was handpicked to join the navy’s swim team. Ye Jin, who developed world champions such as Ning Zetao, was his coach then and nicknamed Qin “Mr Cool” as he was a beat slower in most things but had a natural aptitude for training concepts and technique.

But his swimming career was almost derailed by a “stupid mistake” at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021 – when he topped his 200m breaststroke heat but was disqualified for an illegal kick after a turn.

It was back to the drawing board for Qin after that. In August 2022, he moved to Beijing to train with Cui Derong, who nurtured Olympic and world champion Zhang Yufei. They focused on improving his core strength and explosiveness.

Former Singapore swimmer Lionel Khoo, who competed with Qin at the 2018 Asian Games, said: “Back then he was more of a 200m breaststroke and individual medley swimmer focusing on middle distance. Since then, he has gotten a lot stronger while being able to maintain his aerobic capacity from his strengths in the 200m.”

Qin said: “Tokyo was a big setback, but there’s no choice, I can only accept the outcome. It’s like a dance – there are movements that have to be on point. It is not easy, and it took a lot of effort.

“But I think the biggest change is in my attitude – from treating swimming as a job to enjoyment.”