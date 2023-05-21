China capture 13th title in badminton’s Sudirman Cup after beating South Korea in final

SUZHOU, China – Hosts China won the Sudirman Cup on Sunday, beating South Korea 3-0 in the final.

They are the most successful team in the tournament’s history. This was their 13th championship of the past 18 editions. China have never missed the final since 1993.

This was the sixth time both countries have met in the final. China now leads 4-2 and avenged their last meeting in 2017 when the Koreans prevailed 3-2 in Gold Coast, Australia.

In the opening mixed doubles match, Zheng Siwei and Huang Yaqiong beat Sea Seung-jae and Chae Yu-jung 18-21, 22-20, 21-8 to give the Chinese a 1-0 lead.

Shi Yuqi then doubled that advantage, beating Lee Yun-gyu 21-13, 21-17 in the men’s singles before compatriot Chen Yufei sealed the victory, taking down An Se-young 21-16, 22-20 in the women’s singles.