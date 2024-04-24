Chile replace Argentina as 2025 Track World Championships hosts

FILE PHOTO: Cycling - Tissot UCI Track World Championships 2022 - The National Velodrome, Saint-Quentin-En-Yvelines, France - October 16, 2022 General view during the Men's Elimination Race REUTERS/Matthew Childs/File Photo
Updated
Apr 24, 2024, 10:32 PM
Published
Apr 24, 2024, 10:32 PM

The 2025 Track Cycling World Championships will be held in Santiago, Chile and not San Juan, Argentina as previously announced, the sport's governing body the Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) said on Wednesday.

Argentina had been selected as hosts back in 2022, but Chile will now host the competition for the first time at the Velodromo Penalolen from Oct. 15-19 in 2025.

It will be the first time South America has hosted the competition since Colombia in 2014. This year's championship will take place in Denmark in October while next year's event will be hosted by China.

Reuters has contacted the UCI for information on the reason for the change of venue.

The world championships are held every year for the various disciplines and distances in track cycling. Riders compete representing their country. REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top