Chiefs' try in win over Blues should not have been awarded, say Super Rugby officials

Feb 16 - Super Rugby Pacific officials said on Monday a try that helped the Waikato Chiefs claim a 19-15 win over the Auckland Blues in the first round of the competition should not have been awarded.

All Blacks lock Tupou Vaa'i launched himself over two Blues defenders to touch down for the first try of the night at Eden Park on Saturday.

However, Vaai's action in scoring was actually illegal, Super Rugby Pacific said in a statement.

“Vaa'i's actions constituted leaving the ground to avoid a tackle, rather than simply diving forward to score a try," it said.

"The rule states: 'In principle, in a try scoring situation, if the action is deemed to be a dive forward for a try, then it should be permitted.

"'If a player is deemed to have left the ground to avoid a tackle; or to jump, or hurdle a potential tackler, then this is dangerous play and should be sanctioned accordingly'."

The win put the Chiefs fourth on the table ahead of an away clash against the Otago Highlanders on Saturday.

The seventh-placed Blues travel to Perth to take on Western Force, also on Saturday. REUTERS