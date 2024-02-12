Chiefs’ Travis Kelce praises ‘greatest coach’ Andy Reid after Super Bowl spat

LAS VEGAS – Travis Kelce saluted Kansas City Chiefs boss Andy Reid as the “greatest coach” in National Football League (NFL) history on Feb 11 as both men played down their stormy Super Bowl bust-up.
Kelce blew his top at Reid on the sidelines in the second quarter of the Chiefs’ thrilling 25-22 overtime victory over the San Francisco 49ers at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.
The flashpoint came after Isiah Pacheco fumbled in a promising attacking situation for Kansas City as the Chiefs tried to claw their way back into the game.
The 1.96m, 113kg Kelce looked wild-eyed with anger as he confronted Reid in apparent frustration at not being put on the field for the play in question.
Kelce, with superstar pop-star girlfriend Taylor Swift looking on from a VIP suite, bumped the 65-year-old Reid, who stumbled backwards briefly before regaining his footing.
Afterwards, Kelce paid tribute to Reid, who he has often described as a mentor. Reid drafted Kelce in 2013 despite a suspension for marijuana use in college that had deterred other suitors.
“I’ve got the greatest coach this game has ever seen,” said Kelce.
“He’s unbelievable not only at dialling up plays and having everyone prepared, but he’s one of the best leaders of men I’ve ever seen in my life. He’s helped me a lot with channelling that emotion, channelling that passion.
“I owe my entire career to that guy and how to control how emotional I get. I just love him.”
Reid, meanwhile, played down the significance of Kelce’s outburst, saying his frustration stemmed from wanting the team to win.
“He was emotional today,” Reid said of Kelce. “But listen, I’ve got five kids and I know how that goes. The part that I love is that he loves to play the game, and he wants to help his team win.
“It’s not a selfish thing. And I understand that. As much as he bumps into me, I get after him. And we both understand that – he just caught me off balance.”
Beyond that spat, it was quarterback Patrick Mahomes who conjured another Super Bowl comeback as the Chiefs won their third NFL championship in five seasons.
In a perfectly scripted finale before a celebrity-studded Las Vegas crowd including Swift, Mahomes found Mecole Hardman in the end zone with just three seconds remaining in overtime to seal a dramatic win in what was the longest Super Bowl in history.
The victory makes Kansas City the first team to win back-to-back Lombardi Trophies since the New England Patriots in 2003 and 2004, cementing the franchise’s right to be regarded as the NFL’s newest dynasty.
“It means a ton,” said Mahomes, who was named Super Bowl Most Valuable Player for the third time after the win. “With the adversity we dealt with this year and to come through, the guys never faltered.”
The 28-year-old, meanwhile, warned the Chiefs’ rivals that their latest win was just the start of their reign of dominance.
“We’re not done,” he said. “We’ve got a young team. We’re going to keep this thing going.”
Mahomes paid close attention to the odds for the Chiefs’ last three post-season games, but it wasn’t because he was pondering a wager.
Instead, he was finding motivation when the Chiefs were underdogs against the Buffalo Bills, Baltimore Ravens and San Francisco 49ers in consecutive games.
“Just know that the Kansas City Chiefs are never underdogs,” Mahomes said. “Just know that.”
For long periods, however, it looked as if Kansas City would be denied by San Francisco’s ferocious defence.
San Francisco led 10-0 in the second quarter and were up 19-16 when the Chiefs produced a field goal to tie it with three seconds left in regulation.
It marked the third time that Mahomes has led Kansas City back from double-digit deficits to win the Super Bowl, sealing his reputation as the heir apparent to the legendary Tom Brady.
It was also the third time that 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan has finished on the losing side in a Super Bowl after seeing his team go 10 or more points ahead.
“We all hurt,” a deflated Shanahan said after the defeat. “Everyone knows how it feels. Don’t have a lot of words for it. Obviously we’re hurting. That’s how it goes when you put yourself out there.”
Meanwhile, after a lengthy delay due to concerns by other NFL owners about the potentially low price, it appears Brady is on track to be approved as a part owner of the Las Vegas Raiders, NFL Network reported on Feb 11. AFP, REUTERS