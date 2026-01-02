Chief Star to keep shining

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Chief Star (Choi Bum-hyun) landing the Listed NACF Chairman's Trophy to remain undefeated in her first three starts, establishing herself as one of the top juvenile prospects in South Korea. Now three, the filly will attempt to keep the charmed run going in the Class 4 (1,400m) in Seoul on Jan 3.

RACE 1 (1,400M)

It is hard to go far past (1) GEOMEUN SUP. He has made steady progress across four outings to-date, culminating in second on his first try at this distance on Dec 6. He has been racing on pace, so expect similar this time, and he should be going one better.

(10) TRIPLE PALMETTO has been nothing but consistent of late with three consecutive fourth place finishes coming into this. She finishes off her races well and should be going closer in this company.

(4) CHEONGRYONG GIUN comes into a better gate than he has had of late and can show some improvement.

(2) EUNHA KALAS and (3) M J VET are perhaps the best of a limited rest.

RACE 2 (1,200M)

(1) RAON FINAL was a winner at start two but has only been ordinary at two subsequent tries at this class. Both of those have been from the widest gate and she has had to use up plenty to find a good position. She should get a much easier run this time and can return to winning ways.

She will have to overturn the form on (4) BREEDO TROPHY who was third to Raon Final’s sixth when they raced each other at this class and distance on Nov 30. He is also better drawn and while he has six thirds to just the one win, he can be in the finish again.

(11) YONGBI SHINHWA is up in class after a pair of runner-up finishes. Both of those could easily have been wins and down in weight, he can measure up.

(9) CHEONGSAN DOLPUNG and up-in-class last-start winner (8) NAREUSYA NOVA others in the frame.

RACE 3 (1,700M)

(5) LIVE STAR got his maiden win at the fourth time of asking over 1,400m on Nov 29 when coming from off the pace. That win had been coming and while up in class and up to two turns, he is down in weight, and he will be favourite to strike again.

(6) GEUMBIT POWER beat Live Star when getting his maiden win two outings back over 1,400m. He then ran third in his first try at this class and distance and he can be a danger here.

(4) THE EXCELLENT comes out of a Listed and a Graded race in juvenile company and while he was well back in both, back in shallower waters, he can be much closer today.

(1) CHRYSOL PEACE and (8) JILPUNGA among plenty of others in the placing frame.

RACE 4 (1,800M)

(2) BLACK SIDAE did not get his maiden win until start 15 but he has held his form since with two seconds and a third from his latest three, most recently at this class and distance on Dec 7 when on pace throughout. He stays under a light weight and well-drawn, this can be his day.

(3) GLORY CITY was third behind Black Sidae on Dec 7. He has five lengths to find on that one but was a winner at this class as recently as October and he can be the danger.

(9) STUNNING FLATTER has been knocking on the door in recent appearances and should be there or thereabouts again.

(11) YEONGWON GIANT and (1) BLAMING WAR are others to consider on a place line.

RACE 5 (1,600M)

(2) BAKCHARA is still a maiden after 11 attempts but comes in off his two best to-date with consecutive runner-up finishes over 1,300m, most recently behind the hugely impressive Roshe. Luis Martinez stays on and from a good draw he looks ready for another crack at a mile.

(11) SONE SONJABGO has 11 top four finishes from 16 starts. She tried the mile for the first time in a filly-only affair on Nov 22 and she beat a couple of today’s rivals on her way to second place. So she can be in the mix again.

(9) MISS CONCORD was a somewhat unexpected winner at this class and distance on Nov 30 showing on pace the entire way. Despite the same apprentice claim, she comes up 3kg in weight and has a less favourable gate, but she should not be ruled out.

(4) JEONGSANG HAEDOTI and (5) HANAM ELDORADO are others in the frame.

RACE 6 (1,400M)

(5) CHIEF STAR won her first three in fine style, including the Rookie Stakes and the Listed NACF Chairman’s Trophy, before going down in the gate prior to the Grade 2 Breeders’ Cup Rookie at Busan at the end of November and having to be scratched. She emerged unscathed and kicks off her three-year-old campaign as the hot favourite to win here.

(2) SPARKLING returned from 10 months out to run third behind Roshe and Bakchara on Dec 7. He should strip fitter for the run and can match or better that finish.

(3) SEOUL BULCHUNGGAK has been a bit below par in his latest two since returning from a lengthy absence of his own. He has not run badly, though, and third-up he can be peaking fitness-wise.

(11) CHUPUNGNYEONG and (10) TEUKGEUP PARTY are others who can be considered on a place line.

RACE 7 (1,200M)

(4) HANSEN BRACING got back-to-back wins in September and October, both over this distance and the latter at this class. He was the beaten favourite when fourth in a very quick race at class and distance on Nov 29 when getting quite far back before running on. He is the one to beat here.

(6) DAEHEUNG CLASS looks the clear second pick. He has made progress over three starts back following a five-month absence and most recently ran second at this class over 1,400m. He has placed on four of seven appearances over this trip and can be close.

(1) DANCING WHIZ is third-up following a lengthy time out of his own. He has a win and three placings at the distance and can be closer here.

(2) RUN WILD and (8) AMAZON KING are other chances.

RACE 8 (1,400M)

A very good-looking finale. (6) BEST RACE had a tough time in the Triple Crown with fifth in the Cup Mile his best, but he has won his latest three in fine style including a valuable Trophy race on international weekend and missed recently a quick race at this class and distance on Oct 25. He is up a full 5kg in weight, but he can maintain his strong run of form here.

(10) SSOARA STAR saw a run of three straight wins of his own come to an end and in a big sprint race on Grand Prix day on Nov 30. He looks nicely in at the weights though and can be close.

He will need to overturn the latest form on (8) SILVER RAIN, who was second on Nov 30. 1,200m has been more his go so far, but he can be in the mix.

(4) GANGNAMBULCHUNGGAK and (9) ONEULDO SMILE are among plenty of others with at least place chances.

Comments courtesy of Korea Racing Authority