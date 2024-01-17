'Chic, elegant, bright' - French athletes parade kit for 2024 Olympics

Paris 2024 Olympics - Unveiling of Team France's Olympic Outfits - The Maison du Sport Francais, Paris, France - January 16, 2024 Athletes present French team outfits for the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games by designer Stephane Ashpool for Le Coq Sportif sportswear brand during a media presentation event REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier
PARIS - A dozen French Olympic athletes took to the catwalk on day one of Paris Fashion Week on Tuesday to parade their Stephane Ashpool-designed kit for this year's Olympics.

The kit, unveiled at the headquarters of the French Olympic Committee, included the athletes village uniform, featuring a 1990s vibe, as well as the training and competition outfits that will be provided by French brand Le Coq Sportif.

"It was a two-year project," Ashpool said.

"The outfit is a blend between the blue, the white and the red. The athletes told me they wanted to be chic, elegant, bright. The result is these blended colours."

The Paris Olympics will be held from July 26-Aug. 11. REUTERS

