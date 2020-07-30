Chiam See Tong Sports Fund recruit six national athletes as its ambassadors

SINGAPORE - The Chiam See Tong Sports Fund (CSTSF) has signed up six national athletes as outreach ambassadors in its Believe in Sports programme that was launched on Thursday (July 30).

The ambassadors are hurdler Kerstin Ong, basketballer Ng Hanbin, powerlifter brothers Matthias and Matthew Yap, modern pentathlete Kok Kiat Xuan and floorballer Siti Nurhaliza.

Ng, a two-time SEA Games bronze medallist, said: "The CSTSF aims to help athletes who are under-resourced so that they can also become champions down the line.

"This is a cause which I identify with very strongly and would love to play my part to assist and inspire young athletes."

The CSTSF ambassador programme is helmed by board member Damon Yong, who specialises in sustainability and sports.

He said: "The ambassador programme will allow us to reach out to the youth from all kinds of backgrounds, across schools in Singapore.

"Sports unites across lines and It is our intent to use sports as a means to inspire the next generation of Singaporeans to become champions for Singapore."

The CSTSF ambassadors will be reaching out to youths and aspiring athletes through talks, online engagements as well as mentorship programmes.

Apart from the newly appointed ambassadors, the CSTSF also has former national swimmer Ang Peng Siong, national 100m sprint record holder UK Shyam, former swimmer and mixed martial arts fighter May Ooi and current middle-distance runner Goh Chui Ling as board members.

Launched in March 2017, the CSTSF has raised over $500,000 and provided support to more than 35 athletes.

More details and donation information can be found online.