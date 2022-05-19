Chew, Poh win gold thanks to 'small details'

Singaporean paddler Clarence Chew has competed in four SEA Games since 2013, winning team gold on his debut and again in 2015. But the 26-year-old had never tasted success in the men's singles, doubles or mixed doubles at the regional event.

That finally changed at the Hanoi Games yesterday, as the veteran paired up with Ethan Poh in the men's doubles final to beat Richard Gonzales and John Russel Misal of the Philippines 3-1 (5-11, 11-8, 11-4, 12-10) and claim gold.

Both men could not contain their joy and relief, collapsing onto the floor and embracing each other after the winning point.

Chew said: "We try not to put too much pressure on ourselves and focus on every ball. Thankfully, Ethan and I sorted out our tactics well and trusted each other. To get this gold, I'm really elated."

Poh, 23, was delighted to win his first gold at the Games. He said: "Hopefully there are many more in future.

"This result shows we have the capabilities to go even further and it will spur us on.

"Our communication (was the most crucial) because our opponents had a (more defensive) playing style so we had to get used to it and tell each other where to hit, how to serve and receive. It's the small details that got us through."

It was a day of mixed emotions for Chew, after he and Zeng Jian lost the mixed doubles final to compatriots Koen Pang and Wong Xin Ru 3-2 (11-5, 11-8, 7-11, 7-11, 11-5).

Chew and Zeng both played four matches each as the semi-finals and finals of all the doubles events were held yesterday, and Chew admitted that he had been "struggling physically".

For Pang and Wong - who was a last-minute replacement for the injured Lin Ye - the win was a surprise as they did not have much time to train with each other.

Wong, 20, said: "I did feel more relaxed because it's a gold for Singapore already and I just wanted to give my all to see how far it gets."

Like Chew, the 20-year-old Pang will now turn his focus to the singles, in which he will be aiming to retain the gold he won in 2019.

"I've had some good and some bad (moments during these Games). This is definitely one of the better ones," he said.

While Singapore celebrated two golds in the men's and mixed doubles yesterday, the women's doubles pair of Zeng and Zhou Jingyi saw their title hopes thwarted yet again by the Thais, who had earlier beaten Singapore to the gold in the women's team final.

They lost 3-0 (11-9, 11-4, 11-7) to Suthasini Sawettabut and Orawan Paranang.

Zhou had also been an 11th-hour replacement for Lin.

Two more gold medals are up for grabs in the men's and women's singles, with Singapore's paddlers out to retain both titles as the competition continues today.