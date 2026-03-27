Cheval has X Facteur to owner

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Bart Siegel has seen the world with horse of a lifetime, eyes Group 1 Dubai Turf double

Facteur Cheval (Maxime Guyon), on the inside, landing a narrow victory for France in the Group 1 Dubai Turf (1,800m) at Meydan on March 30, 2024, beating Japanese challenger Namur (Cristian Demuro) by a short head.

– It takes dedication to own a horse who lives on another continent and then to fly around the world for every race they compete in.

That is Bart Siegel. His devotion to Facteur Cheval is such that he has travelled to Dubai from upstate New York for a fourth time to watch the seven-year-old try to regain the Dubai Turf trophy he won in 2024.

As a member of huge American-based syndicate Team Valor, Siegel only owns part of the gelding but has travelled so much with him that he has become almost an extension of Jerome Reynier’s training team.

“Someone once said, when you have a horse like this, he’ll show you the world. And it’s true – he’s definitely taken me to see the world,” says Siegel, who lives in the summer racing idyll of Saratoga.

“This is my fourth trip to Dubai, I’ve been to Riyadh twice, Goodwood three times. Ascot Champions Day, Royal Ascot.

“The only place I haven’t seen him run is France, which is kind of surprising, but then he hasn’t run there since he was four.”

For a French-based horse, that is quite unusual, but then Facteur Cheval is no ordinary horse.

The Ribchester seven-year-old has run 14 times at the top level, for that Dubai Turf win and four seconds, including at his last start in the Group 1 Neom Turf Cup (2,100m) in Saudi Arabia on Feb 14.

For Siegel, nothing will top that Meydan win in 2024 when a nose separated his star from the Japanese mare Namur.

“It’s hard to put into words, but it was unbelievable. It’s pure emotion, like winning a Super Bowl,” he said.

“I still have the trophy at home. That was my first Group 1 and it was on the wire.

“That’s why we’re in the sport, to win at the highest levels. But you can’t buy it, right? It’s luck.”

The win cemented his status as an honorary member of Team Reynier, who he says is “like family”.

“It’s all credit to Jerome and his team and the groom, Gregory (Thevenot). It’s definitely not normal,” he added.

“There are big trainers in the US that I know owners never get a chance to talk to or get an e-mail from their staff. I love going to see him in the mornings then at 4pm I go to watch him eat.

“They’ve been so welcoming and that’s what makes the trips amazing. It’s the experience and the friendships you build along the way.”

Siegel, who started out in racing when “a fraternity brother from Baltimore invited me to go to the Preakness,” has owned shares in horses for 15 years.

“The first horse was a horse that ran at Parx, so definitely at the bottom level of runners in the US,” he said. “This is a bit different, Facteur Cheval is a living legend, a horse of a lifetime.”

Despite this, Siegel is realistic about their chances in the US$5 million (S$6.4 million) Group 1 Dubai Turf (1,800m) on March 28, when they have multiple Group 1 winner Ombudsman to beat.

“I’m very positive, I think he’s training great, he looks great, he’s happy,” he said.

“For me, it’s really about him being happy and healthy. It would be great to win, but he owes us nothing. He’s a champion.”

DUBAI RACING CLUB