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Chess-Turkey's Erdogmus, 14, set to become youngest 'super grandmaster'

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April 17 - Turkey's 14‑year‑old Yagiz Kaan Erdogmus is set to surpass the 2,700 rating mark, a level unofficially known as "super grandmaster", after defeating former world champion Veselin Topalov with four wins and two draws at an event in Monaco.

According to live ratings website 2700chess.com, Erdogmus climbed to 2,709 following the six‑round event titled Clash of Generations III, rising to 29th place in the classical chess rankings.

China's Wei Yi was the previous record holder, reaching the level at 15 years old, according to chess.com.

Top-ranked grandmaster Magnus Carlsen, who held the record before Wei, praised Erdogmus after defeating him at the FIDE World Rapid Chess Championship match in December.

"He is the best 14-year-old that the world has ever seen," Norwegian Carlsen said.

FIDE is due to publish its updated ratings list on May 1. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.