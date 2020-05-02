Chess: Singapore's young talents checkmated by studies, says fraternity

SINGAPORE - Chess has enjoyed an increase in participation among Singapore youth in recent years, with last year's National Schools Individual Championship seeing a record 1,325 participants, up from an estimated average of between 1,100 and 1,200 from 2003.

In the 1980s, the competition attracted about 600 students.

But the game's popularity may not necessarily translate into a rise in standards, members of the local fraternity told The Straits Times.

Singapore Chess Federation (SCF) president Chris Lim said: "Unfortunately, like other sports in Singapore, this interest wanes from secondary school, where academics take priority.

"Chess excellence is time-consuming and after graduating (from university), many prefer to focus on their careers and are unable to devote as much time to chess," added the 58-year-old.

As a result, few chess players here reach the pinnacle of the game. Last month, Kevin Goh became the first local-born player to be awarded the grandmaster title in 21 years.

To be a grandmaster, players have to hit an Elo rating of 2,500 and earn a required number of "norms" - a high performance ranking at World Chess Federation (Fide) tournaments - while rising through several titles.

Russia boasts the highest number of active grandmasters (256) globally, followed by the United States (101). Former Soviet states like Ukraine (93) and Armenia (44) are also considered powerhouses.

In South-east Asia, the Philippines (13), Vietnam (11) and Indonesia (six) have more active Grandmasters than Singapore, which has three.

In fact, the Republic had to wait five editions of the biennial SEA Games before winning its first chess gold medal last December when Chinese-born Gong Qianyun triumphed in the women's rapid chess.

When asked why so few Singaporeans reach the heights of the game despite its students being some of the brightest in the world - a study last year ranked its 15-year-old students second globally in reading, mathematics and science - Lim explained the two are not mutually inclusive.

"You need to be intelligent to play chess well, but it does not mean that if you are intelligent, you can play chess well," he said.

"To excel in any task, you need to really dedicate your time to it... It is the same with chess."

Indeed, Goh, the chief financial officer of oncology company Lucence, took a year off from work in 2013 to train and compete full-time in search of the grandmaster title.

The 36-year-old said Singapore's social structure is "sort of in-built", as students go to school, followed by national service for the males, then university and work before marriage. "Where do you find the 20,000 hours of practice needed to achieve mastery in anything at all?," he said, referencing the popular theory about practice.

Goh said that he took his 12-month career break very seriously, running an hour every day in the morning and training for up to 10 hours daily. Even then, it took him another six years to claim the grandmaster title.

Akhmet Ishmukhamedov, a former Kazakh national junior player now based in Singapore, concurred. Kazakhstan, another former Soviet state, has 15 grandmasters despite gaining independence in 1991.

Ishmukhamedov, who worked with Goh to organise a series of exhibition matches as part of the latter's #ChessAgainstCovid charity initiative, said he trained as a professional from the tender age of five to 16. "In Singapore, chess is still more of a recreational game, because of the competitive academic environment here," said the 33-year-old.

But he is convinced Singapore has what it takes to groom a world champion - only if parents ease up on their academic expectations of their children.

Ishmukhamedov noted that Kazah's two-time world youth champion Zhansaya Abdumalik came to Singapore in 2012 to train with a grandmasterfor two years. He added: "To me, the conditions are great for Singapore to train world champions. The only thing needed is for parents here to maybe look at the game a bit differently."