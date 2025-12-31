Chess-Peerless Carlsen completes fifth rapid and blitz double

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Dec 30 - Magnus Carlsen’s domination of chess showed no sign of weakening when the world number one won the blitz world championship title for the ninth time on Tuesday, two days after taking the rapid title.

The Norwegian beat Uzbek grandmaster Nodirbek Abdusattorov 2.5-1.5 in the final in Doha to secure his fifth rapid and blitz double after achieving the feat in 2014, 2019, 2022 and 2023.

Carlsen, who relinquished his regular world chess champion title citing a lack of motivation after winning it in 2013, 2014, 2016, 2018, 2021 and saying he would not go for it again, recovered from a stuttering start in the 19 opening games to secure his place in the last four.

He beat American Fabiano Caruana in the semi-finals 3-1 before losing the first game against 21-year-old Abdusattorov in the best-of-four final.

The 35-year-old Carlsen, who also won the Freestyle Chess grand slam title this year, struck back in the second game and after a draw in the third, he kept his cool in the time scramble in the fourth to prevail in the endgame.

Uzbekistan's Bibisara Assaubayeva beat Ukrainian Anna Muzychuk 2.5-1.5 in the final to win the women's title. REUTERS