Chess-Niemann dives to victory as Freestyle Chess Finals start with underwater exhibition

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Dec 4 - Hans Niemann quite literally made a splash on Wednesday, winning an underwater chess exhibition as festivities opened for the Freestyle Chess Grand Slam Finals in Cape Town, where the world’s elite players gathered ahead of the main competition.

The so-called "Diving Chess" format was devised in 2012 by London-based inventor Etan Ilfeld, founder of the Mind Sports Olympiad, with players making moves while holding their breath underwater.

The discipline now hosts annual world championships in London as well as national competitions in Germany, Poland, Austria and the Netherlands.

Reigning world Diving Chess champion Michal Mazurkiewicz attended the event in an advisory role as players tested their skills in the hybrid format, which combines classical calculation with physical endurance.

American Niemann, who had signalled his ambitions ahead of the exhibition by saying he aimed to add an underwater crown to his Freestyle campaign, emerged as the winner to open the week’s action.

Eight players will compete in the tournament - Niemann, but also world number one Magnus Carlsen, Americans Fabiano Caruana and Levon Aronian, World Cup winner Javokhir Sindarov of Uzbekistan, German Vincent Keymer, India's Arjun Erigaisi as well as Iranian Parham Maghsoodloo. REUTERS