The #ChessAgainstCovid initiative, started by local chess grandmaster Kevin Goh in April, has drawn to a close, raising $84,114 for charity. With the Government's dollar-for-dollar matching of money raised by charities, announced in the Fortitude Budget, the total figure is doubled to $168,228. The sum will go to Lakeside Family Services' Caring Amidst Covid-19 Fund, which offers assistance to needy individuals and families adversely affected by the coronavirus pandemic. The last event under the #ChessAgainstCovid banner was a series of exhibition matches featuring the top age-group and adult players from Singapore against their counterparts in New York. Singapore won 21-15. Said Goh, 36: "On behalf of the ChessAgainstCovid team and Lakeside Family Services, we would like to thank everyone for their generous donations in the last two months."
Chess movement raises almost $170k for charity
