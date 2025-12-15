Chess-FIDE reinstates Russian and Belarusian teams in official contests

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

FILE PHOTO: General view of a chessboard is seen in this illustration. REUTERS/Stanley Cheah/File Photo

PARIS, Dec 15 - The International Chess Federation (FIDE) has voted to allow teams from Russia and Belarus to return to official competitions and fully restored the rights of youth players from both countries, while postponing ‍a ​final decision on the use of national flags and anthems ‍in adult team events.

The FIDE General Assembly, meeting online late on Sunday, adopted two separate resolutions — one proposed by the ​Russian Chess ​Federation and another by the FIDE Council — both referencing recommendations by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) on access to sport and political neutrality.

The resolution submitted by the Russian Federation, which called for the immediate ‍restoration of national symbols, was approved by 61 votes to 51, with 14 abstentions. A separate resolution ​proposed by the FIDE Council passed by ⁠a wider margin of 69 votes to 40, with 15 abstentions.

As a result, the FIDE Council said it would immediately implement areas of consensus between the two texts in line with IOC guidance. This means teams from Russia and Belarus ​are now admitted to official FIDE tournaments, restrictions on staging events in Belarus have been lifted, and the full use of ‌national symbols will be permitted in youth ​and junior competitions.

The main unresolved issue concerns adult team events. Under the Council resolution, adult teams must currently compete under neutral symbols, pending further consultation with the IOC.

The Russian Federation’s proposal had called for the immediate reinstatement of flags and anthems across all competitions.

FIDE said the Council would consult the IOC before making a final determination on the use of national symbols in adult team events, to ensure alignment with international sports ‍standards.

Russian and Belarusian athletes were barred or restricted across many international sports following Russia’s invasion of ​Ukraine in 2022, and the IOC has issued updated guidance recently on the participation of athletes from the two ​countries, particularly at youth level.

"The Council will make a final determination on ‌the use of flags and anthems in adult team events following these consultations to ensure alignment with international sports standards and the IOC," FIDE said ‌in a statement. REUTERS