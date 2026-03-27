Chess-CAS orders Russia to stop organising events in occupied Ukrainian territories

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PARIS, March 27 - Russia's chess federation must stop organising events and asserting control in occupied Ukrainian territories within 90 days or face suspension of up to three years, the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) ruled in a decision dated March 11 but published on Friday.

The ruling replaces an earlier 45,000 euro ($51,800) fine imposed by the International Chess Federation (FIDE), significantly toughening the sanction in a long-running dispute brought by the Ukrainian Chess Federation.

"FIDE will carefully study the details and conduct consultations with Swiss legal counsel and the FIDE Constitutional Commission in order to determine the appropriate steps for implementation in accordance with the FIDE Charter," FIDE said in a statement.

"FIDE remains fully committed to respecting the decisions of the Court of Arbitration for Sport and acting in full compliance with the FIDE Charter and regulations."

CAS upheld findings that the Russian federation breached FIDE rules by incorporating and organising chess activities in regions internationally recognised as part of Ukraine, including Crimea and areas of Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia.

The panel said the conduct violated the "territorial integrity and sovereignty" of the Ukrainian federation and struck at the core principles governing international chess.

Under the CAS ruling, the Russian federation must cease all activities in those territories and confirm compliance within 90 days. Failure to do so will trigger an automatic suspension from FIDE membership for up to three years, until compliance is achieved.

If the earlier fine has already been paid, CAS ordered it to be reimbursed.

The dispute stems from a 2023 complaint by the Ukrainian federation alleging that Russia's body had integrated regional chess organisations from occupied areas and staged events there, in breach of FIDE statutes.

FIDE's ethics body had initially imposed a two-year suspension, suspended on conditions, before its appeals chamber reduced the sanction to a fine — a decision now overturned by CAS.

CAS dismissed broader claims against FIDE and its president Arkady Dvorkovich, including allegations related to political neutrality and associations with sanctioned individuals.

The ruling comes against the backdrop of Russia's invasion of Ukraine and wider efforts by international sports bodies to navigate governance and territorial integrity issues arising from the conflict.

CAS also urged the parties and FIDE to seek a negotiated solution allowing players in affected regions to compete without prejudicing sovereignty questions. REUTERS