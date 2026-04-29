Cherbourg to host Nations Cup return after seven-year hiatus

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April 29 - The World Sailing Nations Cup will make a triumphant return to international waters in 2027 after a seven-year absence, with France's Cherbourg Yacht Club selected to host the prestigious match-racing competition from September 6-11.

The event will feature up to 10 teams in both Open and Women's divisions, selected through regional qualifying processes, competing in identical supplied keelboats typically crewed by three to five sailors.

Cherbourg brings proven match racing credentials to the table, having successfully hosted the 2021 Women's Match Racing World Championships and numerous French national youth and women's championships.

"The Nations Cup is a celebration of national pride and a proven breeding ground for the future legends of our sport," said World Sailing Vice-President Cory Sertl.

"Its return re-establishes a vital, cost-effective international platform for sailors and Member National Authorities, expanding the reach of match racing and inspiring a new generation of competitors."

The competition, which first launched in 1991, pits nations rather than individual skippers against each other and has served as a launching pad for sailing stars who have gone on to compete in the America's Cup, World Match Racing Tour and Olympic Games.

France claimed both Open and Women's titles when the event was last held in San Francisco in 2019. REUTERS