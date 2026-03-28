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Chennai's Dhoni to miss start of IPL season due to calf strain

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Cricket - Indian Premier League - IPL - Chennai Super Kings v Rajasthan Royals - Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi, India - May 20, 2025 Chennai Super Kings' MS Dhoni in action REUTERS/Mihir Singh

Cricket - Indian Premier League - IPL - Chennai Super Kings v Rajasthan Royals - Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi, India - May 20, 2025 Chennai Super Kings' MS Dhoni in action REUTERS/Mihir Singh

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March 28 - Mahendra Singh Dhoni is expected to miss the opening two weeks of the Indian Premier League (IPL) season, the Chennai Super Kings said on Saturday.

Wicketkeeper-batter Dhoni, who led Chennai to five titles before relinquishing the captaincy in 2024, has played exclusively in the IPL since retiring from international cricket in 2020.

The 44-year-old featured in all 14 of Chennai's matches last season, scoring a total of 196 runs as they finished bottom of the standings.

"MS Dhoni is currently undergoing rehabilitation for a calf strain. As a result, he is likely to miss the first two weeks of IPL," Chennai said in a statement.

Chennai, who last won the IPL in 2023, play their first match of the campaign against Rajasthan Royals in Guwahati on Monday. The IPL kicks off later on Saturday and will run until May 31. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.