Chennai set to host Big Bash League opener in December - reports

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NEW DELHI, May 19 - The opening game of the 2026-27 season of Australia's Big Bash League (BBL) is set to be played in Chennai in December, according to media reports on Tuesday.

Cricket-mad India is a lucrative market for any league and a Cricket Australia (CA) delegation was in Chennai this week for a reconnaissance of the MA Chidambaram Stadium, which serves as the home ground of Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

"We are exploring the potential of Chennai in partnership with the Australian Government to deepen the India-Australia relationship," a CA representative was quoted as saying by the Indian Express newspaper.

Indian cricket board (BCCI) Secretary Devajit Saikia did not immediately reply to Reuters' request for a comment.

Brisbane Heat CEO Terry Svenson backed the move to shift the tournament opener to India.

“We’ve had the opportunity to discuss this with CA and are supportive of the initiative,” Svenson told the Australian Associated Press.

“The Brisbane Heat have been one of the competition’s best performing teams off the field with a strong international following through social media, so we look forward to further discussions with CA." REUTERS