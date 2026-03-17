Chelsea’s Pedro Neto avoids ban for pushing PSG ball boy

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Chelsea's Pedro Neto (left) during training with Marc Guiu on March 16. Neto is free to play against PSG in the Champions League round of 16, second leg on March 17.

LAUSANNE – Chelsea winger Pedro Neto is free to play in this week’s Champions League last 16, second leg against Paris Saint-Germain after being given a retrospective yellow card for pushing a ball boy last week, UEFA said March 16.

The Portuguese forward apologised for the incident which happened in PSG’s 5-2 first-leg win at the Parc des Princes.

A UEFA investigation found Neto was guilty of unsportsmanlike conduct and added a booking to his disciplinary record.

He will be available for the second leg at Stamford Bridge on March 17.

“We were losing and in the emotion of the game I wanted to get the ball fast and I gave him a little push,” Neto told broadcaster TNT Sports after the game

“I’m not like this. It was in the heat of the moment and I want to apologise. I gave him my shirt. I’m really sorry about it – I feel I have to apologise to him.” AFP



