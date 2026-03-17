Chelsea’s Pedro Neto avoids ban for pushing PSG ball boy
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LAUSANNE – Chelsea winger Pedro Neto is free to play in this week’s Champions League last 16, second leg against Paris Saint-Germain after being given a retrospective yellow card for pushing a ball boy last week, UEFA said March 16.
The Portuguese forward apologised for the incident which happened in PSG’s 5-2 first-leg win at the Parc des Princes.
A UEFA investigation found Neto was guilty of unsportsmanlike conduct and added a booking to his disciplinary record.
He will be available for the second leg at Stamford Bridge on March 17.
“We were losing and in the emotion of the game I wanted to get the ball fast and I gave him a little push,” Neto told broadcaster TNT Sports after the game
“I’m not like this. It was in the heat of the moment and I want to apologise. I gave him my shirt. I’m really sorry about it – I feel I have to apologise to him.” AFP