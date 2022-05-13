Cheer for dual Durban July winner Do It Again

RACE 1 (1,400M)

(3) READY TO FLY, (7) BROADWAY GIRL, (8) QUANABI, (10) ONLY HEARTS and (12) VIRGINIA SWEET have shown promise. They will be competitive in an open race. Broadway Girl found the 1,200m in her debut a bit short. She should relish the extra 200m. Only Hearts has been getting going too late over the shorter trips. The 1,400m will also benefit her. Ready To Fly was beaten under a length when running around the bend on debut. She has drawn the best and could attract the most support. Virginia Sweet knows this track and trip but has drawn widest.

RACE 2 (1,200M)

(4) TOTALLY ROCKS did not get the best run in transit when making her debut. She obviously has potential. The longer trip could suit. Give her another chance. (5) WINTER JOURNEY has finished second four times in a row and needs a bit of luck. (7) CAN'T CATCH ME needed her debut and should improve. (2) LITTLE MISS KJ finished ahead of her and has drawn better. It could get close. (6) HOLD MY HAND, a well-bred filly, is likely to attract support.

RACE 3 (1,000M)

It could be close among (5) KING'S SPEAR, (4) SLURRICANE and (8) NDAKA, while (6) ADMIRAL CASTILE was not too far off. Slurricane was third on debut, so has scope for big improvement. He could also prefer the turf. King's Spear has run two good seconds in a row and could get rewarded if not minding the switch to turf. Ndaka is better on the turf and could also get his act together. The Highveld raider (3) FLOREANA ISLAND has fair form and early speed. She could get away from the field from the good draw.

RACE 4 (1,600M)

(1) FORWARD SPELL can get it right. His career started in this region and he was not far off in decent races on the Highveld. From Gate 1, champion jockey-in-waiting Warren Kennedy should give him every chance. (5) IN THE SUMMERTIME looks a lively threat. He came from a bit far back after jumping from a wide draw. It was only his second start. (11) QUICK RESPONSE is taking his time to come to hand. His stable has been in good form and he could overcome his wide draw to threaten. (3) WORD FOR WORD got close on the Poly. Like Quick Response, he is one to watch for improvement back on turf.

RACE 5 (2,000M)

(8) SHE'S A KEEPER is weighted to bring home the KRA East Coast Cup, even if prepping for bigger things. She was not far behind top-class opposition in the Empress Club Stakes and is very good at this venue. (2) BLACK SILVER needed her local debut badly. She should come on nicely. (5) OPERA GLASS was in top form before dropping in distance last time. She was not far behind star three-year-old Rain In Holland and rates as a big chance. (3) KEEP ON DANCING is a lot better than her last try at this venue and has drawn well. (1) CAPETOWN BEAUTY is an improving youngster. Watch out.

RACE 6 (1,900M)

It will be amazing to see dual Durban July winner (6) DO IT AGAIN in action. He is best weighted and could show his class. After him, the rest of the field is open. (4) LITIGATION is better than his last run which was over a distance short of his best. He will be tested. (8) MOUNT ANDERSON impressed last time and could be the dark horse. (10) GAINSFORD has yet to show how good he really is. (11) CRIMSON KING, (1) SHAMPOMPO SHAMPIZI, (2) CROWN TOWERS and (3) TRISTFUL are capable.

RACE 7 (1,800M)

(10) TABEBUIA is highly regarded, having taken his chances in the SA Derby. He may go a lot better over the shorter trip and could make a winning return. (7) SUPER SILVER was also tested last time. He did not make a big impression but was found to be not striding freely. A chance if he does not need it after a rest. (8) HINCKLEY overraced on the Poly on local debut. That run is best ignored. From a stable that is in form, he could make good improvement. (1) BAT OUT OF HELL caught the eye last time when fourth and has drawn Gate 1. (12) MANHATTEN CAFE is one of the many with a winning chance.

RACE 8 (1,200M)

(4) AL SAKEET was second in the track's premier dash - the Grade 1 Mercury Sprint. He could make amends as he has raced fresh. (3) CARTEL CAPTAIN is overdue. Drawn well, he can finally add to his tally. (8) COIN SPINNER and (2) AMBIORIX must be taken seriously. Coin Spinner has a light weight and can make it count. Ambiorix has the better gate. Last year's Golden Horse winner (7) BATTLE FORCE is best weighted and must be included.

RACE 9 (1,400M)

(3) FATEFUL DAY is back home and looks to be well placed in this handicap. He has drawn well. (9) SPY MASTER may have done too much over 1,600m on the turf last time. He is still improving and should appreciate the drop in trip. But he has a wide draw. (6) RUNNING RIFLES is getting better with maturity. He needs to be taken seriously back on the turf. (2) SPECIALLY SELECTED blew his rivals away when trying this distance. He has drawn perfectly and could represent a bit of value. (5) VOLDEMORT improved on his local debut when trying the Poly. He could confirm.