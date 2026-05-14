Cheekpieces to help Lead The Charge score again

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Race 1 (1,160m)

(8) PERFECT SKY ran a promising fourth debut. Even though bred for further, she can open her account at her second start.

(4) FEAST OF BERRIES could be the debutante to follow. Follow the betting market closely.

(6) IMPRESSIVE was beaten in her penultimate start in a close finish behind Moana, who has gone on to impress. Respect even if dropping in distance.

(3) Fallodon has claims.

Race 2 (1,000m)

(9) SPARKLING STAR ran third to Mystic Inferno on April 1. She will be very hard to beat now that she has dropped back to 1,000m.

(7) WORLD OF SECRETS caught the eye late when just over four lengths off Enticement last time.

Two first-timers who may go well are (10) JEWEL MULE and (2) CAPTAIN’S LASS.

Race 3 (1,160m)

(4) GONE COLD has run two solid races and it will take a decent sort to beat him. The yard of trainer Alec Laird is also in good form.

(2) ALL TIME LEGEND is bred to fly and could attract support.

(9) LUCKY AWESOME and (5) GOTTHETIGER have eye-catching jockey engagements.

Race 4 (1,000m) SINGAPORE POOLS TROPHY

(2) ROMAN BEAUTY ran a great race on debut. With natural improvement expected, she will be hard to beat.

(3) BLACKBIRD stayed on nicely for fourth to the highly rated Rich Man’s World on March 30. He will make tons of improvement going into his second start.

(4) NAVASNINE ran an improved second to nice type on April 15. Even though he wants further, he will run a big race.

(9) REEF RUNNER has claims.

Race 5 (1,600m)

(2) ROCK MY BOAT has turned in two useful runs finishing runner-up in consecutive recent starts. Back in the mix.

(4) DOCTOR STRANGELOVE will not need to be special to play a leading role on debut.

(6) EMERALD COUNTESS has earning potential.

(8) FLYING WORLD races for a stable in form again and needs to be respected.

Race 6 (1,400m)

(2) HILTON HEADS has run three good races in succession. Step-up in trip and neat draw help him close in on a win.

(10) BIG DEAL is much better than his last start. Blinkers off. With some luck in running from a bad draw, he will be right there.

(1) PROTECTOR OF PEACE will benefit from a good draw. Blinkers and the tongue tie stay on.

(9) THE BIG BANG ran a great race behind Sky Rocket up the straight at Kenilworth on April 15. Step-up in trip to 1,400m suits.

Race 7 (1,600m)

(7) CELTIC MANOR finished a close-up second on debut against older rivals and is open to any amount of improvement stepping up to this trip.

(5) BE MY FATE has shown enough to make her presence felt.

(8) REGAL QUEEN improved for the step-up to this distance last time and need only confirm that improvement to have a say.

(2) GIMMESUMLUV and (3) STORM BALLET have both the form and experience to challenge the 2yo selection.

Race 8 (1,800m)

(7) MASTERONTHEMOON was an unlucky fast-finishing second to Phantom Man on April 15. Top jockey Richard Fourie stays in the saddle.

(5) BOURBON KING ran a great second to Spanish Verse last time. Blinkers stay on, and he steps up in trip to 1,800m and has drawn well.

(8) SPARKLING SKY will love the step-up in trip to 1,800m. If she races handy, she will be among the places.

(2) ROYAL INFLUENCER ran a fair race behind Ferryman on April 18. He tries 1,800m for the first time.

Race 9 (1,600m)

(10) TINTIN could have more to offer stretching out to this trip off an unchanged mark.

Last-start winner (1) KING’S EXPRESS has decent form in better company, so has to be included in exotic permutations.

6) ERROL FLYNN had excuses for his no-show in a 3yo Grade 1 last time, so is best kept safe.

(2) BUSTER BARNES is in good form.

Race 10 (1,600m)

(5) BACKINTHEFASTLANE quickened up smartly to win a good race on April 18. Blinkers stay on. Big chance again.

(7) TRIP TO CAMELOT won well at Durbanville on March 21. His form since being gelded has been good.

(4) SUPER VIKING was gutsy on March 30. He moved through the field impressively to shed his maiden tag in good style, but more is required from him to win again.

(1) MIDWAY is honest, he can earn for the connections from a perfect draw.

Race 11 (2,000m)

(3) ARUMUGAM ran a fast-finishing fourth from a wide draw over 1,800m last time. Longer trip should be more to his liking.

Last-start maiden winner (7) THOONSIL remains open to improvement.

(2) MOUNT DARWIN has been out of sorts at a higher level but should be more competitive dropped to this grade.

Maturing 3YO (6) TERRENCE could be better than rated, so must be kept onside.

Race 12 (1,500m)

(2) SOMEBODY SOMEWHERE ran a top race out of the maiden ranks behind South Of France on April 15. Big chance.

(1) APRICITY has run two excellent races in succession. Off the speed early, she will be storming home late.

(5) RAFFISH TREND might be the value horse. Step-up in trip suits and form is consistent.

(3) MISS ATTITUDE ran an eye-catching fourth in the same race as Somebody Somewhere.

Race 13 (2,000m)

(4) ARIOVISTUS won easily over this trip last time, albeit at a lower level. Can go on with it.

(3) ONE MORE STAR, (2) KISSING MACHINE and (1) JORDAN are suited by this trip and have the form to be competitive.

Race 14 (1,500m)

(3) MARCUS AURELIUS stayed on well for second behind Future Free on April 15. He has a big winning chance from a good draw.

(4) FERRYMAN won his maiden in style on April 18. He should be right there in the finish.

(5) IN MOTION needed his run back after a long break on April 6. The step-up in trip should bring out further improvement.

(1) CAPTAINS ALLIANCE has dropped further in the ratings. Solid place chance on best form.

Race 15 (1,100m)

(11) LEAD THE CHARGE won his last start in first-time cheekpieces and should remain competitive.

Best-weighted (8) DESTINY OF FIRE acquitted herself well in a fillies’ feature last time and should be competitive on that form.

(10) NIGHT BOMBER re-opposes on better terms. Will be more of a threat to his last-start conqueror.



(1) ZIYASHA can also feature.

Race 16 (1,000m)

(6) GIN PALACE has changed stables, and has very good form. Even if 1,000m is on the short side, she will be competitive.

(5) PUSHING LIMITS has been rested for 128 days. No weight on her back. If she gets into a good rhythm with some cover early, she will run a big race.

(2) BLACK ERIKA never runs a bad race. The 1,000m might be a touch fast for her early, but she will be hitting the line hard.

(1) PEACE OF MIND is much better than her last run. She will try and go from start to finish.

Race 17 (1,000m)

(1) UMZINGELI WENYATHI was a game-in-defeat second in KZN last time at a higher level. Big say on that run.

(2) HIS LORDSHIP and (6) TWENTYTWENTYVISION also ran in a stronger contest last time. Chance on these efforts.

Last-start maiden winner (9) SLENDER SILHOUETTE is respected on her handicap debut.