Cheah makes Kranji debut

After a long wait, Malaysian apprentice jockey Cheah Wei Wen will be making his Kranji debut tomorrow.

The Penang-born 19-year-old has been nominated on Happy Lucky Star in Race 1, Darc Bounty in Race 12 and Billy Britain in Race 14.

All his rides are trained by his new master, Stephen Gray.

Formerly with Kuala Lumpur-based trainer Richard Lines, Cheah headed south to live out his dream of riding in Singapore in February. But his imminent baptism of fire was doused by the racing suspension due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

He rode in trackwork and trials, and was given the green light to ride in races last week. Gray supported his new kid on the block right away with the three rides tomorrow.

"I'm very happy I will get to ride this Sunday. It was always my dream to come to Singapore and ride one day," said Cheah, who rode 13 winners in 11/2 years in Malaysia.

"My former boss, Mr Richard Lines, is a close friend of Mr Gray. He rang him up last year, and luckily, he had no apprentice jockey at the time - and that's how I came over here.

"Malaysia has been good to me, and I really learnt a lot there. But it's a very good opportunity for me to ride in Singapore for Mr Gray.

"Mr Lines also encouraged me, as he believed I would learn more and become more independent if I rode here."

Cheah arrived in February and he thought he would get his Singapore licence after one or two months. But he was disappointed when the virus caused the racing shutdown.

"I just had to take it. All I could do is keep riding trackwork and also on the mechanical horse. I jogged every day to keep my weight around 51kg," he said.

CHEAH'S RIDES TOMORROW

RACE 1: Happy Lucky Star RACE 12: Darc Bounty RACE 14: Billy Britain

"I didn't give up. I'm also lucky (three-time Singapore champion jockey) Vlad Duric helped out at the stables during the lockdown. He gave me a lot of advice."

Cheah had an early start in horse racing. He sat on his first horse when he was five. His mother was a secretary to Lines, who was then based at the Batu Gantung racecourse in Penang.

"When Mr Lines moved to KL, we joined him there. I was 16, became more involved in racing, and that's when I knew I wanted to become a jockey," said Cheah, whose sister is a flying instructor in Langkawi.

"My mum didn't want me to choose that career, but I told her I didn't want to study any more. I had made up my mind."

He was coached by former Australian jockey Claudio Greco and top Malaysian-based Brazilian jockey Jose de Souza.

He had his first ride on Sept 2, 2018. He finished third on the Lines-trained Perfect Run.

"I had to wait for my 15th ride to get my first win, and it was on the same horse, Perfect Run (on Nov 10, 2018). I'll never forget that day, it meant a lot to me."

Cheah is hoping he would not have to wait long for his first Kranji success, since his new master does not believe in throwing his apprentices with no-hopers.

"As much as possible, I try to put my kids on horses who can run a bit. They won't learn anything on slow horses," said the Kiwi mentor, who is at his 20th season at Kranji.