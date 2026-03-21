Chayan is Singapore’s big shot at Slipper

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Golden Slipper contender Chayan (James McDonald) winning the Group 2 Reisling Stakes (1,200m) in style at Randwick on March 7.

1 Fireball

He followed his win over 1,100m with a 1.35-length sixth at Group 2 level over 1,200m also at Randwick. Place claims.

2 Closer To Free

He won his debut in a Group 3 1,100m win, then ran a 0.75-length second to Streisand in the Group 1 Blue Diamond Stakes (1,200m), also at Caulfield. Go close.

3 Guest House

At his last start, he ran a one-length third to Streisand in the Group 1 Blue Diamond Stakes (1,200m) at Caulfield. He should go close.

4 Warwoven

Brilliant colt who won three from four starts with 0.96-length victory at Group 3 level on this track and distance last start. Hard to beat.

5 Paradoxium

Fast colt who easily won his last start by 1.45L on this track and distance at Group 2 level on March 7. He is one of the better chances.

6 Stretan Ruler

He followed a win in a Group 2 1,100m at Rosehill with a 1.45L second to Paradoxium in a Group 2 (1,200m) at Randwick on March 7. Each-way.

7 Zambales

Two starts ago, he finished fourth in the Group 1 Blue Diamond Stakes (1,200m). Then he had little luck when a narrow second in the Group 2 Sires’ Produce Stakes (1,400m). Value runner.

8 Music Time

He made it three consecutive wins when he led throughout to win at Group 3 level over 1,200m at Canberra. He faces a rise in class but has talent.

9 Campione D’Italia

He came from well back for a 0.01-length victory at Group 2 level at Randwick (1,200m) at his last start. A repeat performance gives him a chance.

10 Hidrix

He has not been far away, but he will need to improve on his last start 3.5-length fifth in a Group 2 over 1,200m at Randwick on March 7.

11 Incognito

Racing consistently but he will need to lift on his last-start 3.35-length fourth to Paradoxium in a Group 2 over 1,200m at Randwick on March 7.

12 Streisand

Top class filly who made it two in a row at Caulfield when she won the Group 1 Blue Diamond Stakes (1,200m). Great chance to make the 2YO Group 1 double.

13 Spicy Miss

She ran second at her first two starts before a 0.35-length win over 1,200m at Randwick at Group 2 level on Feb 28. Definitely in the mix.

14 Chayan

She followed an unlucky seventh in the Blue Diamond Stakes (1,200m) with a 2.9-length win in a Group 2 over 1,200m at Randwick. Big chance for Singapore owner Eric Koh.

15 Shiki

She is not without ability but will need to improve on her last-start 4.8-length fifth to Stretan Ruler at Group 2 level over 1,100m at Rosehill to be a factor.

16 Pembrey

Speedy filly who made it two wins from three starts with a 1.35-length win in a Group 3 (1,200m) at Rosehill where she led throughout. Owners paid up late entry fee thereafter. Takes catching.

Comments courtesy of The Hong Kong Jockey Club