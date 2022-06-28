Chavez loses appeal, gets two more months

Jockey Oscar Chavez's suspension for not riding Sousui to the satisfaction of the stewards in Race 2 on May 14 was increased from three months to five months after he lost his appeal on Saturday.

After hearing submissions from Chavez, his legal counsel, trainer Hideyuki Takaoka and the chief stipendiary steward, the appeal panel dismissed the appeal against the stewards' decision.

The suspension took immediate effect and will end on Nov 24. He was replaced on his seven rides on Sunday. Chavez had pleaded not guilty to failing to ride Sousui with sufficient vigour and determination in the home straight.

The stewards had also charged him with continually restraining his mount unnecessarily, thereby losing ground, approaching and passing the 900m mark, after initially being crowded slightly to the inside by Dixit Dominus.

The stewards withdrew that charge but sustained that of failing to ride with sufficient vigour and determination.

