Chase is on to narrow the gap15 from 7 races

He is represented in seven of the 12 races and, in three of those - the second, the fourth and the 11th - he has the ammunition to launch three-pronged attacks on his rivals.

Of those three races, and taking it from the top, we could see him in the winner's enclosure after Race 2.

Ejaz looks to be in a class of his own. He was singled out to make a winning debut and racegoers sent him off as the $12 first pick.

That was a month ago but he managed only a third placing.

The danger tomorrow could come from Logan's Luxury Brand - and Clements knows it.

But we still see him shooting for the trifecta with Coin Toss and Petrograd.

Should he lift that race, he will be back in Race 4 with another talented trio.

Spearheading his hopes will be Istataba - and she is a lively one.

After having had to play second fiddle in her last two outings, the mare deserves something better and this looks tailor-made for her.

Again it looks like the lanky trainer holds the whip-hand as Straight N Arrow and Real Success have genuine chances.

Late in the programme, another "girl" could help Clements' cause.

Like Istataba, Qaidoom also races in the Al Rashid colours and the roan is better than her record of just one win from eight starts seems to suggest.

Qaidoom was sent off as top pick in four of her last five races. Three times, she finished second. She is a genuine hope in Race 10.

The main race of the day, the $85,000 Class 2 event over the 1,400m, will again see Clements represented by three horses.

Prosperous Return is distance-suited and Top Knight will come into it if there is a hint of condensation. But the one lying in wait could be Tiger Roar.

He has been working up a storm. With little weight to carry, he could topple his more highly rated stablemates.

Of course, Steven Burridge will beg to disagree. Mr Malek appears to be in rattling form. But, as they say, weight can sometimes stop a train.

As for Logan and Fitzsimmons, they will take in the action from the stands.

To bring the curtain down on a challenging day, Clements will saddle two strong hopes in the final event - first-up winner Pacific Star and the ultra-consistent Kassab.

Pacific Star's runaway victory was impressive and his work leading into this race points to him making it two from two.

Kassab won his trial in eye-catching manner. He is fit and fresh from a short break.

As for Clements, it will be a fitting climax to a trying day.