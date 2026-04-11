Chapbook hard to beat on paper

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Race 1 (1,000m)

(1) LADY HARLEQUIN ran a clear debut second behind a more experienced rival over 1,000m. Hard to beat if she makes the expected improvement.

The betting should guide to the chances of the newcomers, of whom well-bred (3) ROYAL TIARA appeals most.

(2) MOLTEN ROCK will have more to offer with the benefit of a first outing under her belt.



(7) USHOULDBEDANCING and (5) SNOW IN SWEDEN are others to note.

Race 2 (1,160m)

(8) SABALENKA ran an eye-catching second on debut (albeit against 2YO fillies). With natural improvement, it could pay to follow her under bottom weight.

The well-bred 3YO (5) PERIODIC TABLE warrants respect on debut, especially if the market speaks in his favour.

(3) ARIZONA MAGIC, (1) SKY PILOT and (2) WILLOW CHARM have the form and experience to be competitive, But they are relatively exposed, so vulnerable to younger rivals.

Race 3 (1,160m)

(8) RUBY WHISPER has the form and consistency that set the standard and she deserves to be rewarded.

(6) DRACHENFUTTER can have a say in the finish, if making further progress after a last-start fourth over track and trip.

(2) GATHERING WINTER should be competitive if building on the improvement of recent displays.

(1) DESTINY’S DREAM showed enough in the Western Cape to warrant respect on her Highveld debut, and she remains open to improvement in her first start for a new stable.

Race 4 (1,400m)

(6) BAY EMPIRE, (2) MICHAEL FARADAY and (1) SOUTHAMPTON are closely matched on the form of March’s 1,450m Inside track meeting and there should not be much separating them. Bay Empire subsequently finished second over track and trip – a repeat of that performance off an unchanged mark could suffice.

Class-dropper (3) MOCHA FRAPPE needs luck from the widest draw, but is not taken lightly at this level off a reduced rating.

Race 5 (1,100m)

(3) MIAMI MOUNTAIN won a course-and-distance Grade 3 two starts back. The blinkers worn that day are refitted, so it would not be a surprise should that recipe for success yield a similar result.

(1) ZALATORIS got the measure of (2) CHARMING CHEETAH in their recent encounter over 1,160m. There should not be much between them again, with the latter 1kg better off for that one-length beating.



(4) KAALVOET improved with a full set of alumites (special aluminium shoes) to win his last start. More to come from him, even under a penalty.

Race 6 (1,000m)

(2) CHAPBOOK lost no marks conceding weight to the winner in a Grade 3 (1,100m) when last seen. He is unbeaten over this trip and races off the same mark with a full set of alumites for the first time. Although under a big weight, it could be worth siding with him.

Fillies (6) VANAKKAM and (4) POBLANO are favourably treated by the conditions and weighted to play leading roles.

Speedy (5) RAFA BAY is more effective over 1,000m and should feature prominently.

Race 7 (1,000m)

Highly rated (5) PIVOTAL ROLE steps up in class under a six-point penalty, but he is progressive and could improve sufficiently to win again.

(1) PLUS FOUR loves the trip and cannot be ignored.

(4) IT’S PERSONAL, (3) HIS LORDSHIP and (8) TWENTYTWENTYVISION have the form and experience at this level to expose a few chinks in the 3YO’s armour.

Race 8 (1,000m)

(7) TIME WILL TELL is effective over 1,000m, so may represent the value off his current mark.

The speedy (1) EL ZANI was beaten by that rival and faded tamely out of contention, when trying 1,200m. The return to this shorter trip should yield a more competitive showing.



(3) WAITING ON CHARLIE should have a role to play if building on the improvement of her recent second-placed efforts.

Class-dropper (2) THERE SHE GOES should be more of a threat at this level.