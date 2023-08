LONDON – For the pretenders to Manchester City’s Premier League crown, Friday night’s TV viewing must have been demoralising.

Burnley may be freshly promoted under an inexperienced manager in Vincent Kompany but a half-paced City strolled at Turf Moor. Erling Haaland scored twice by half time and still felt the lash of Pep Guardiola’s tongue for not meeting the desired tempo.