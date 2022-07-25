Champ Vingegaard aims for 2nd title

ROCAMADOUR (France) • Jonas Vingegaard said he wants to "return and win another Tour de France" after virtually wrapping up the 2022 title on Saturday.

The 25-year-old overhauled defending champion Tadej Pogacar in stage 11, and went into Saturday's 41km time-trial stage 20 with a lead of over three minutes.

He finished second on the stage in the small clifftop village of Rocamadour in south-central France and extended his lead to 3min 34sec over Pogacar, while Geraint Thomas, the 2018 winner, stands third at 8min 13sec.

With that, the Dane was guaranteed the yellow jersey on the Champs Elysees at the end of the traditionally ceremonial final run into Paris yesterday - the final stage had not ended at press time.

Vingegaard, who was runner-up to Pogacar last year, admitted he wants to back up his title next year but will not obsess over targets.

"I want to celebrate this victory first but of course I want to come back to the Tour to win another one," he said. "But I didn't set myself five Tours de France or anything like that. I just want to come back and win."

His status as champion-elect, however, almost suffered an embarrassing end on Saturday. Late in the stage, he lost his balance and came perilously close to a gutter.

"I nearly had a heart attack on that corner, my wheel went and I just about survived," said the Team Jumbo-Visma rider.

He also said his slip on Saturday had not been his worst moment on the 2022 Tour.

"On the cobbled stage I was in difficulty. I panicked a bit and changed bike four or five times. It was the only day it didn't go perfectly well," he said in reference to a chaotic fifth stage.

"It's all very emotional to win the Tour de France."

Vingegaard added that his rivalry with the defeated champion Pogacar was one of respect.

"We don't really speak to each other out of racing, but we get along. He's one of the best riders in the world and I respect him, we respect each other," he said.

Vingegaard also hit back at some media outlets which questioned how one team could capture the yellow jersey, polka-dot mountains jersey, green sprint jersey and six stage wins.

"We are the first Dutch team to do this in 43 years and I'm proud of every rider in the team," he said.

"We are all totally clean, I can say that for every one of us. We do altitude camps, we have good food, the best training, and that's why my team won."

Outside of cycling, Vingegaard hopes to continue his quiet life with his partner and daughter whom he described as "my two girls". He said: "I don't know how much my quiet life is going to change, but I guess it will."

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE