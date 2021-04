Chalmers adds 100m free to 200m title

SYDNEY • Defending Olympic 100m freestyle champion Kyle Chalmers yesterday said he was "hungry for more" after a dominating swim to clinch the Australian national title.

The 22-year-old, who is on the comeback from shoulder surgery, exploded from the blocks and comfortably led at the turn on the Gold Coast, finishing strongly in 48.04 seconds, ahead of compatriots Jack Cartwright (48.81sec) and Louis Townsend (49.10sec).

"I've got to like the time, it's very close to 47. It would have been nice to go 47, but it will come," said Chalmers, who was pipped to the 2019 world title by Caeleb Dressel in a jaw-dropping 46.96sec.

The American, who finished sixth at the Rio Olympics, has since claimed a host of world titles and is gearing up for a multi-event campaign at the pandemic-delayed Tokyo Games, including the 100m freestyle.

"It definitely makes me happy, but I'm definitely hungry for more," added Chalmers, who won the 200m freestyle title on Thursday.

Emma McKeon, part of Australia's gold-medal 4x100m relay team in Rio, upset sprint star Cate Campbell to claim the women's 100m.

McKeon had been the fastest qualifier in the 200m freestyle but opted out of the final on Thursday - won by Ariarne Titmus - to save herself for the 100m and it paid off.

She was always a head in front and kicked hard in the final 15m to win in 52.49sec.

Commonwealth and Australian record holder Campbell touched in 52.85sec, slower than her 52.43sec heat time.

"It was a good chance to get a hit out doing finals in the morning and I'm really happy with that time," said McKeon, adding that she was able to finish strongly after working hard on her kick.

"I always mainly trained for the 200, and come down to 100," she added. "So to be getting those times, that gives me a lot of confidence."

Elsewhere, the rapidly improving Chelsea Hodges won the 50m breaststroke in a highly competitive 30.20sec to go with the 100m crown she claimed on Thursday, positioning her as an Olympic challenger to American star and world record holder Lily King.

Matt Wilson, a former world record holder in the 200m breaststroke, lifted the men's 50m title in 27.55sec, while fast-rising star Kaylee McKeown backed up her win in the 50m backstroke by clinching the 100m in 58.60sec ahead of Emily Seebohm, who is targeting a fourth Olympics.

Australia's Olympic trials are in June.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE