Ceuta can go two better over her pet trip

Race 1 (3,000m)

(3) EUPHRATES has form up to 2,600m and that proven stamina should stand him in good stead against rivals with doubts over this trip.

Hard-knockers (5) POMOZELOUS and (2) CHABAL have won at this level and up to 2,400m, so they should be competitive.

Class dropper (1) WE ARE THE LOGANS ventures beyond 2,000m for the first time but can do enough to earn a cheque.

Race 2 (1,000m)

(5) RUBY WHISPER and (2) IRISH WILMA have the form and experience to play leading roles, but it could pay to side with the latter, whose consistency will be rewarded sooner than later.

Newcomer (8) WESTERN MIRAGE is worth a market check on debut.

(3) LIFE’S TREASURES will know more about it after a pleasing debut against older male rivals.

Race 3 (1,000m)

(1) CATFISH would not be winning out of turn, having finished second in four of his five outings. He would not need to improve much after a recent gelding operation to open his account.

However, a bigger threat could come from the well-bred newcomers (3) KOVIL and (9) LIGHTINTHEWOODS. Follow the betting moves for clues.

(7) WHATSDAMATTERWITHU should have more to offer with a full set of aluminium horseshoes and blinkers fitted for the first time.

Race 4 (1,600m)

(1) THE REASON deserves to get her head in front after consecutive seconds over shorter distances. She should go one better.

(2) BEAUTIFUL ONE, (3) IN BETWEEN and (4) UMAMI complete the shortlist.

Race 5 (1,600m)

Second in two of his last three starts, (1) MILLENNIUM WARRIOR would not have to improve much back over 1,600m to shed his maiden tag.

(7) THE NAME OF DLADLA could give the selection most to fear, based on his last-start second over the course and distance.

(3) ROCK MY BOAT has the form and experience to pose a threat but has less scope for improvement.

(4) RIVER KITTEN appeals the most of the remainder.

Race 6 (1,600m)

(1) CEUTA finished a close-up third over 1,400m recently off her current mark. But she has done most of her winning over 1,600m, so a repeat of that performance over this trip could suffice.

Last-start winner (3) PALACE DANCER remains competitive under a penalty from gate 1, as does (2) WARNING SOUND, who is unbeaten over the track and trip.

(9) TOO LATE MY MATE has a bit to find on that form but should acquit herself competitively.

Race 7 (1,600m)

(2) KENSAL GREEN won well over 1,450m last time, so a resultant four-point penalty is unlikely to prevent another forward showing over this extended trip.

The consistent (4) OPERA FAN has a bit to find on that form but is weighted to pose more of a threat off a reduced mark.

(1) FAIR PROPOSAL will strip fitter after a pleasing comeback run and should be competitive.

(3) BLUSHING BLOOM has not been far off in recent starts. Keep an eye on her.

Race 8 (2,000m)

(2) CASUS BELLI won nicely two starts ago with Rachel Venniker up. The combination could get back to winning ways from a decent gate.

(3) ITSNOWORNEVER won easily last time. He is switching tracks but must be respected.

(7) CREPUSCOLO beat Casus Belli a few runs back. He could threaten.

(10) THAMBI improved last time. He loves the track and is looking to turn his form around.

Race 9 (1,200m)

There was not much to separate (8) TIME WILL TELL and (2) PLUMBAGO PARK as both ran decent races last time. Time Will Tell can score his second win with in-form rider Muzi Yeni up. Plumbago Park can improve over the distance and, with the good draw, she could take it to the wire.

(11) PRINCESS LOLA turned in a decent effort over 1,450m from a wide draw but will need a bit of luck over the shorter distance.

(3) ARIZONA MAGIC won in good style but has drawn wider out.