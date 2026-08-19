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Centre Ikatau returns to Wallabies squad for Argentina tests

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Rugby Union - Autumn Internationals - Ireland v Australia - Aviva Stadium, Dublin, Ireland - November 15, 2025 Australia's Len Ikitau reacts as he is tackled by Ireland's Tommy O'Brien REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Rugby Union - Autumn Internationals - Ireland v Australia - Aviva Stadium, Dublin, Ireland - November 15, 2025 Australia's Len Ikitau reacts as he is tackled by Ireland's Tommy O'Brien REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

SYDNEY, Aug 19 - Wallabies centre Len Ikitau was recalled to the Australia squad for the two-test tour of Argentina on Wednesday after recovering from an ankle injury.

• Ikitau missed the two victories over Japan this month, but will be expected to start against the Pumas in San Salvador on August 29 and Mendoza a week later.

• The 27-year-old could, however, be moved to outside centre as Hunter Paisami had two strong displays in the No. 12 shirt against the Brave Blossoms.

• That would leave no room in the midfield for Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii, who was included in the squad despite a minor hamstring strain and could be used in the outside backs.

• Lock Miles Amatosero was not included after picking up a three-match suspension for a red card in the first game against Japan.

• "We've looked to maintain consistency in selection with the bulk of this squad having laid a solid foundation over the past few weeks," said new Australia coach Les Kiss, who took charge at the end of last month.

• "Touring Argentina presents another tough challenge for us as a new group and it's one that we know will require us to go to another level as we continue to look to build and develop our game."

• Forwards: Allan Alaalatoa, Angus Bell, Charlie Cale, Josh Canham, Massimo de Lutiis, Tom Hooper, Isaac Kailea, Fraser McReight, Josh Nasser, Brandon Paenga-Amosa, Billy Pollard, Aidan Ross, Lukhan Salakaia-Loto, Lachlan Shaw, Carlo Tizzano, Taniela Tupou, Rob Valetini, Jeremy Williams, Harry Wilson (captain).

• Backs: Filipo Daugunu, Ben Donaldson, Carter Gordon, Isaac Henry, Len Ikitau, Max Jorgensen, Ryan Lonergan, Tate McDermott, Declan Meredith, Hunter Paisami, Dylan Pietsch, Harry Potter, Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii, Kalani Thomas, Tom Wright. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.