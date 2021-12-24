Causes Week 2021: Inculcating values through netball

SINGAPORE - Having played netball as a co-curricular activity in secondary school, Jane (not her real name) knows how fun the sport can be, and has missed it since she graduated two years ago.

So when it was introduced as one of the year-end activities for residents of the Pertapis Centre for Women and Girls - where she stays - last month, she was thrilled.

She said: "I was really excited. I like it because it's a participatory sport and I like to move my feet.

"We have to learn about teamwork and communication. In sport, we also go through hardship together. Some of them (the other residents) don't know the sport so I try to teach them when I can."

The netball programme, sponsored by global pre-school group Babilou Family, was organised by Netball Singapore (NS) which provided coaches and equipment such as balls, bibs and netball poles.

The first session took place on Nov 8 and sessions were supposed to take place only once a week.

But after the first session, Pertapis' management received requests for more training sessions and the frequency was upped to twice a week.

The coaches, Ms Siti Hajar Haron and Ms Fatin Nurdiyana, spoke about the progress made by the trainees.

Ms Fatin, 23, said: "Now they're coming on time. Even before we reach, they have already started their warm-up. Some always ask when they can play the game as they really like it."

Ms Siti, 51, added: "There's satisfaction when you see their progress... We don't just teach them netball skills, we also teach them discipline, respect and patience."

The coaches also intend to recommend students who want to continue pursuing netball beyond these sessions to suitable clubs.

Deputy head of the centre, Ms Sarah Sulaiman, said the 40 participants aged 13 to 19 have benefited from the netball sessions as they got to learn while exercising.

During the sessions, she noticed older girls coaching their juniors and others rallying the group to complete a difficult drill together.

Ms Sarah, 27, said: "It's nice to see them motivating and encouraging each other. It teaches them discipline and keeps them meaningfully engaged. Sport also builds emotional resilience and teamwork.

"The girls spend 80 per cent of their time together so it's important to bring them together through sport."