Cause for optimism

Over the last three editions of the SEA Games, Singapore's athletes have won just 20 out of a total of 417 medals on offer in track and field.

That share of about 5 per cent makes it even more miserable when one considers that top female sprinter Shanti Pereira accounts for over a quarter of them alone.

While a return to Singapore's golden era in the 1970s when C. Kunalan, Chee Swee Lee and Noor Azhar Hamid dominated the region is not likely any time soon, there is however optimism in the air as the May 12-23 SEA Games in Hanoi approach.

Out of the 34 athletes who have earned the nod for the Games, almost half - 15 - are aged 23 or under, with a healthy spread across various events.

Some of these new faces, who were in action at the Singapore Open Track and Field Championships at the Home of Athletics over the weekend, are also in contention for medals in the sprints, hurdles, high jump and middle-distance events based on form.

Teen sprinter Marc Brian Louis, for instance, clocked 10.67 seconds to finish second in the 100m yesterday, ahead of reigning SEA Games champion Haiqal Hanafi (10.75sec) of Malaysia. Another Malaysian, Jonathan Nyepa won in 10.66sec.

Louis, 19, grabbed headlines in December when he clocked 10.39sec at a local meet for the third-best time by a Singaporean. His time was just 0.02sec off U.K. Shyam's 2001 national mark. The Republic has won only one 100m gold at the Games, when Kunalan triumphed in Myanmar in 1969, when it was then known as the South-east Asian Peninsular Games.

Kampton Kam, 20, was also in good form when he won the high jump on Saturday, clearing 2.20m - just one centimetre off the gold medal-winning height at the last SEA Games in 2019. The last time a Singaporean man won the event was in 1975, when Noor Azhar bagged his third gold after his 1969 and 1973 victories.

Gary Yeo, Singapore Athletics' (SA) vice-president of training and selection, said that Louis and Kam are part of a younger group of athletes that SA hopes to groom for the future.

"The association is focusing on generating a road map for this younger generation of athletes together with (national agency) Sport Singapore," said Yeo, a former sprinter who won four 4x100m relay silvers from 2009 to 2015 and a 100m silver in 2011.

"We are working on a four-year plan for this group of individuals to help them take that next step up.

"For these athletes, the first thing is getting consistency in terms of results, and when that comes, we can think about medals. And for those who have not medalled at the SEA Games, this is their first opportunity."