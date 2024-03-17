Carolina Marin is All England champion following Akane Yamaguchi retirement

BIRMINGHAM – If badminton fans do not know by now, Japan’s Akane Yamaguchi has always been a fighter, but the world No. 4 finally ran out of steam on March 17 following a gruelling match the day before.

The 26-year-old battled through a tight first game against Spain’s fifth-ranked Carolina Marin in the All England Open women’s singles final at the Utilita Arena Birmingham, but eventually conceded the match when trailing 26-24, 11-1.

Two-time world champion Yamaguchi had edged a tense and exhausting 21-10, 19-21, 21-14 semi-final clash with South Korea’s world No. 1 An Se-young on March 16 to reach the title decider.

The result meant that the Japanese had improved after losing in the semi-finals in 2023, but could not clinch the title again following her 2022 triumph.

For Rio 2016 Olympic champion Marin, it was a long time coming since she last won the All England in 2015.

The 30-year-old was overwhelmed with emotions and had her face in his hands as she sank to the floor in tears. Upon getting up, she wiped a tear off and waved as the crowd cheered loudly for the Spaniard.

She had also shared an emotional embrace with her mother, who was wrapped in a Spain flag.

In a post-match video posted on the All England Open YouTube channel, Marin – who hugged Yamaguchi and shook her opponent’s hands during the trophy presentation – said: “I feel extremely happy and proud of myself.

“It was a tough week and I feel really, really proud because at the beginning of the week I had a hard conversation with my coach about the things I have to improve.

“I need to do new things on court and improve myself and this is what I did during the whole week. I feel happy to win my second All England after nine years.

“My main goal is going to be the Olympics in the summer, and I’m happy because this is the way I have to keep going.”

Marin had convincingly defeated Chinese Taipei’s Tai Tzu-ying 21-13, 21-12 in the semi-finals and had been fired up for the challenge of Yamaguchi, but it was not to be.

“I feel disappointed because I couldn’t finish the game in the way I wanted, but congratulations to her for an amazing week. I feel sad because I don’t like to see players injured,” she added.

In the men’s singles final, ninth-ranked Jonatan Christie upset world No. 5 Anthony Ginting 21-15, 21-14.

The all-Indonesia affair ensured that the Southeast Asian nation would have a men’s singles champion at this tournament for the first time since Hariyanto Arbi defeated compatriot Susi Susanti in the 1994 final.

In the women’s doubles, South Korea’s world No. 2 pair Baek Ha-na and Lee So-hee claimed the title with a hard-fought 21-19, 11-21, 21-17 victory over Japan’s fifth-ranked Chiharu Shida and Nami Matsuyama.