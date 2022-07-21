Carlsen 'not motivated' to defend his world title

OSLO • Five-time chess world champion Magnus Carlsen will not defend his world title next year against Russia's Ian Nepomniachtchi as he is not motivated to play another match, the Norwegian said in a podcast yesterday.

Nepomniachtchi is likely to face the runner-up in the recent Candidates tournament in Madrid, China's Ding Liren, with Carlsen all but confirming he will step aside.

"I feel I don't have a lot to gain, I don't particularly like (the championship matches)," he said.

"And although I'm sure a match would be interesting for historical reasons and all of that, I don't have any inclination to play and I will simply not play the match.

"Ultimately, the conclusion stands, one that I'm pretty comfortable with, one that I've thought a lot about for a long time now, I would say more than a year... since long before the last match.

"And I've spoken to people in my team, I've spoken to Fide (International Chess Federation), I spoke to Ian as well. And the conclusion is, it's very simple, that I am not motivated to play another match."

Carlsen has spent over a decade as the top-ranked chess player in the world and is widely considered to be among the game's greatest players alongside legends Bobby Fischer and Anatoly Karpov.

The 31-year-old grandmaster won his last world title in December, beating Nepomniachtchi without losing a game.

Carlsen had previously said that he would be ready to let go of his world title unless his next opponent was Iranian-French teenager Alireza Firouzja, who is the current world No. 3.

Instead, Nepomniachtchi set up a rematch by winning the Candidates tournament in Madrid earlier this month with a round to spare.

Ding edged out American chess YouTuber Hikaru Nakamura for second place at the same tournament after beating his opponent in the final round.

While Carlsen is primed to give up his world title, he is not planning to walk away from the sport just yet.

On his decision, Fide president Arkady Dvorkovich said yesterday: "His decision not to defend his title is undoubtedly a disappointment for the fans, and bad news for the spectacle.

"It leaves a big void. But chess is now stronger than ever - in part thanks to Magnus - and the world championship match will go on."

