Carlos Ezpeleta promoted to deputy CEO of MotoGP Group

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Aug 25 - Carlos Ezpeleta has been promoted to deputy CEO of MotoGP Group, the commercial rights holder of the motorcycle racing championships, the organisation said on Tuesday, bringing him into the company's top leadership team alongside his father, CEO Carmelo Ezpeleta.

• Ezpeleta, who joined the Madrid-based company as an intern in 2007 and rose through the ranks to become MotoGP's chief sporting officer, takes on the new role as the organisation looks to strengthen its leadership structure ahead of its next phase of growth and transformation.

• MotoGP Group said Ezpeleta had played a key role in expanding the championship's international footprint, strengthening strategic partnerships and growing its global fanbase.

• "Carlos has played a fundamental role in the growth of MotoGP over many years," Carmelo said.

• "His experience spans every part of our business and his leadership, vision and passion for the sport make him the right person to help guide MotoGP into its next chapter," Carmelo added. REUTERS