Carl Weathers, star of Rocky, The Mandalorian, dies aged 76

LOS ANGELES - Actor Carl Weathers, a former professional American football player who shot to stardom by playing the brash and charismatic boxer Apollo Creed in the Rocky movies, died on Feb 1 at age 76, his manager said in a statement on Feb 2.

“We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of Carl Weathers. He died peacefully in his sleep,” said manager Matt Luber.

Though he had other prominent roles, starring in the recent Star Wars spinoff series The Mandalorian and the 1987 science fiction horror movie Predator, Weathers was best known for playing Apollo Creed opposite Sylvester Stallone’s Rocky Balboa in the hit movies of the 1970s and 1980s.

Weathers’ character was at first a rival and later an ally to the Rocky character in the first four movies of the series.

Modelled after Muhammad Ali, the Creed character demonstrated smarts and flare, offering audiences a strong and positive Black character at a time when mainstream movie roles were just starting to break out of stereotypes.