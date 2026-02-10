Capuozzo back for Italy against Ireland but Brex misses out

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

ROME, Feb 10 - Italy have been handed a boost with the return to their squad of fullback Ange Capuozzo as they prepare to take on Ireland in the Six Nations but must do without Nacho Brex in the midfield, team officials said on Tuesday.

Capuozzo fractured a finger playing for his French club Toulouse in December and missed Italy’s 18-15 win over Scotland in their opening match of the tournament.

Scrumhalf Stephen Varney was not considered for the clash in Rome as he recovered from an adductor injury but has been declared fit for the trip to Dublin, where Italy meet Ireland on Saturday,

Winger Simone Gesi has also been included in the squad, but Brex sits out for family reasons after winning his 50th cap against Scotland.

"Nacho is a player of great value to the team, both on and off the pitch, but in managing the team, the human aspect and family will always be a priority in my opinion,” said coach Gonzalo Quesada.

“We discussed it with him, and the decision we made is the best one. To stay focused on your work, it's important to remain calm: in every area, with players and staff, we work with individuals first, rather than with professionals," he added. REUTERS