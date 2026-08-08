Captain Kolisi hails Springboks' depth as he returns from injury in Argentina

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Aug 7 - Siya Kolisi will pull on the South Africa jersey for the first time in 2026 after injury when they face Argentina in a one-off test in Buenos Aires on Saturday and said the depth of the team without several of their leading names was incredible.

The double World Cup-winning captain was sidelined with a hamstring problem as the Springboks defeated England, Scotland and Wales in their three Nations Championship fixtures in July despite heavily rotating the squad.

Having the likes of Kolisi, locks Eben Etzebeth and Lood de Jager plus mercurial flyhalf Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu back in the team is an extra boost versus a depleted Argentina outfit.

“It was tough being injured,” Kolisi told reporters on Friday. “I was still part of the group, helping the guys who were playing. It has been amazing how the team carries on and only gets better.

“There is no-one that is settled (in their position), everyone has to play and prove themselves.”

Kolisi acknowledged it was extra motivation to know that with the depth they have in the squad, no-one's place is safe.

“It is one of our biggest blessings as a group,” he said. “The coach (Rassie Erasmus) speaks to us openly and we all want to perform. The biggest thing is when someone is injured, no-one is stressing. Another guy will come in and do the job.

“When you are injured, you still add value to the squad. You want the guys to do well so that when you get your chance it drives you (to regain your place).

“I will sit there with a guy who has just come in (to the squad) and help him. We know what matters to us as a group.”

Argentina may have been forced into 13 changes in their side due to injuries and the unavailability of players, but will be led by a familiar face in loose forward Pablo Matera, an adversary of Kolisi’s on the pitch only.

“Pablo and I started (in international rugby) at a similar time. He is an amazing player and I respect him so much,” Kolisi said. “He carries the ball well. He is a passionate guy. It is always hard playing against him.

“He is a good guy off the field. Sous (Springbok utility forward Franco Mostert) plays with him at his club (Honda Heat in Japan) and he says how fun he is.

“I know him from after games. I have met his kids. We love coming to Argentina because we all get along so well.” REUTERS