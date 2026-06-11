Cape Town marathon added to majors

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June 11 - The Cape Town marathon has become the first African race to be added to the World Marathon Majors (WMM) series, organisers said.

• Cape Town will join the series, which includes races in London, New York, Boston, Chicago, Berlin, Sydney and Tokyo, in 2027.

• "The unique culture, the welcome from the people of the city and the wonderful setting Cape Town provides will bring a whole new dimension to our series," WMM CEO Dawna Stone said late on Wednesday.

• Ethiopian Mohamed Esa claimed the men's title in a course-record time of 2:04:55 during last month's Cape Town marathon, with twice-Olympic champion Eliud Kipchoge finishing 16th.

• The 2026 edition was the final assessment ahead of the marathon becoming a major, after the 2025 event was cancelled due to high winds. REUTERS