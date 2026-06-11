Cape Town becomes first African World Marathon Major

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Botswana's Letsile Tebogo in action during the men's 200m at the Diamond League meet in Oslo.

JOHANNESBURG – Cape Town has been added to the prestigious World Marathon Majors, the elite series said on Wednesday, making it the first African race in the circuit.

It joins London, New York, Boston, Chicago, Berlin, Sydney and Tokyo among the most iconic races in global distance running.

“The unique culture, the welcome from the people of the city and the wonderful setting Cape Town provides will bring a whole new dimension to our series,” Dawna Stone, chief executive of Abbott World Marathon Majors, which oversees the circuit, said.

“I know runners in Africa and across the world will have a phenomenal experience at this race.”

This year’s edition of the marathon in May featured double Olympic champion Eliud Kipchoge, 41, in his first marathon on African soil. The Kenyan finished 16th in 2:13:29.

Ethiopian Mohamed Esa won the race in a course record of 2:04:55, the fastest marathon time recorded in Africa.

Compatriot Yihunilign Adane was second in 2:04:59, while Kenyan Kalipus Lomwai placed third in 2:05:06, with all three athletes setting personal bests.

Cape Town mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis welcomed the decision, saying it followed “many years of hard work” to secure inclusion in the Majors.

Organisers said Wednesday the Major status is expected to deliver a significant economic boost to Cape Town, including about $49 million in spending on travel, accommodation and meals.

The next edition of the Cape Town Marathon will take place on May 23, 2027.

In 2025, the marathon was cancelled after high winds caused safety concerns for runners.

In other athletics news, Olympic champion Letsile Tebogo ruined the Diamond League debut of Australian prodigy Gout Gout on Wednesday, instead sharing the spotlight with American teenager Cooper Lutkenhaus and Brazilian Alison dos Santos on a night of stellar performances in Oslo.

Much of the pre-race build-up had focused on the senior Diamond League debut of 18-year-old Gout, but Tebogo quickly asserted his authority in the men’s 200 metres.

Blasting away from the young challenger and the rest of the field, the Paris Olympic gold medallist eased over the line in a commanding 19.84 seconds, while Gout finished sixth in 20.60.

Tebogo offered advice on Gout’s transition to senior competition.

“First and foremost, he should not get comfortable racing with the seniors. He still has a long way to go,” he said. “He should by all means play with his age mates where he is a bit more comfortable because the more he runs, the more he pushes and the more injuries he is going to get.”

In the men’s 800 metres, 17-year-old Lutkenhaus upstaged current Olympic champion Emmanuel Wanyonyi, withstanding a fierce late charge on the home straight to win a photo finish in a world-leading one minute 42.08 seconds.

The meeting concluded with a highly anticipated 400 metres hurdles duel between local favourite Karsten Warholm and Brazil’s Alison dos Santos. The pair matched each other stride for stride until the home straight, where Dos Santos pulled away with a strong finish to secure a comfortable victory in 46.89 seconds. AFP, REUTERS