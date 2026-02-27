Cape Derby to unveil a Star

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

In an era with no standout 3YO colt, Star Major may emerge from the Grade 1 classic

The James Crawford-trained Star Major (Luyolo Mxothwa) landing the Grade 3 HKJC World Pool Politician Stakes (1,800m) at Kenilworth on Jan 31. The Querari three-year-old colt has what it takes to win the Grade 1 Lucky Fish Cape Derby (2,000m) at the same track on Feb 28.

– The quality and consistency of the three-year-old colt division across South Africa is an intriguing debate from which no standout has emerged for now.

This unclear hierarchy in the ranks adds some excitement because something will step forward in the coming months – and Star Major could be the one.

He will be sufficiently tested in the 1.5 million rand (S$119,000) Grade 1 Lucky Fish Cape Derby over 2,000m at Hollywoodbets Kenilworth on Feb 28.

Always held in high regard, Star Major has not necessarily had the rub of the green. A combination of wide draws and traffic problems had halted him from announcing himself among the main three-year-old campaigners this season.

He showed his class when he won the HKJC World Pool Politician Stakes over 1,800m at this course on Jan 31. The most taking aspect of that win was the way he ran past the strongly fancied Happy Verse with ease, hitting the line with tonnes in hand.

The colt’s hard-luck stories started in the Grade 2 Cape Punters Cup (1,600m) when well fancied, he got tight for room up the inside rail. He still finished 2.55 lengths behind Good For You.

A terrible draw of No 12 in the Grade 1 Hollywoodbets Cape Guineas (1,600m) proved too hard an ask when he got into the action but plodded late to finish 3.45 lengths behind runaway winner Jan Van Goyen. He still finished sixth, close-up behind the placegetters.

Luyolo Mxothwa again takes the ride for James Crawford. The son of Querari seems to be peaking at the right time.

He could follow in impressive footsteps. Last year, this race was won by subsequent Equus Horse Of The Year, Eight On Eighteen.

Champion trainer Justin Snaith saddles three runners who may well complete the quartet, with a filly spearheading the trio.

Wish List is the best chance the fairer sex has had of winning this race since the last time a filly won this race in 1999 when Dog Wood claimed victory for Mike de Kock.

Wish List won the Grade 1 Cartier Paddock Stakes (1,800m) in emphatic style on Jan 10, beating Reet Petite and Double Grand Slam, who subsequently took the Grade 1 Maine Chance Farms Majorca Stakes (1,600m) on Jan 31.

Coincidentally, Wish List is by star sire Legislate who won this race in 2014, and was trained by Snaith and ridden by Richard Fourie. Perhaps it is written in the stars that Wish List is trained and will be ridden by the same men.

The three-year-old fillies’ form is more reliable than the colts. She could fit into the picture as a winner, so she warrants respect.

Note To Self could be a top horse in the making. Whether he is ready for a Grade 1 in February is a query.

A place would be acceptable but a win would send him through the glass ceiling. Grant van Niekerk gets the chance to ride for Snaith.

Happy Verse has loads of ability as well, and top jockey Gavin Lerena takes the ride for Snaith.

RACE COAST