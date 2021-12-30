Capacity cuts hit sports clubs

PARIS • The French government has become the latest administration to impose limits on attendances at public events in a bid to combat the Omicron variant, inflicting yet more financial pain on professional sports leagues and competitions.

Crowds will be restricted to 5,000 outdoors and 2,000 indoors for three weeks beginning on Monday.

It is a measure Pierre Venayre, director-general of European Champions Cup finalists La Rochelle, described as a "massive blow to professional rugby".

France President Emmanuel Macron has also announced that full, double-vaccinations will be mandatory for pro athletes in the country from Jan 15 under the country's revised Covid-19 rules. A decision will also be taken "within days" on whether the rule will apply to non-French sportspeople or teams competing in France.

There could be major implications for unvaccinated foreign athletes travelling to the country for major sporting events, with France hosting the French Open tennis Grand Slam, cycling's Tour de France, Champions League football games and Six Nations rugby contests, among others in the coming months.

Sporting competitions globally have already been taking a hit with increasing postponements of matches due to positive Covid-19 tests. Lost revenue from postponed games can at least be recouped at a later date when they are finally played.

However, for those which take place in front of reduced crowds there is no making up their losses unless governments come up with compensation packages.

French fourth-division side Vannes had been looking forward to a financial bonanza in hosting Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain in the French Cup next Monday.

Now their dreams have been shattered as their 9,600 sell-out crowd has been reduced to 5,000, resulting in a loss of €250,000 (S$382,500) in revenue, according to their president Maxime Ray.

"We are missing out on what is a fortune to us," he said.

While the French government mulls over a compensation package, the Welsh administration has put one in place following their ban on crowds at all indoor and outdoor events from Boxing Day.

Minister for the Economy Vaughan Gething has announced a £3 million (S$5.5 million) spectator sports fund will be available to support clubs affected by the loss of revenue.

However, for Welsh rugby clubs, that will not make up for the losses of having no spectators at all.