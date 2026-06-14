Canoeing-Fox rebounds to win canoe slalom World Cup gold in Germany

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June 14 - Australian canoeing great Jessica Fox won gold at the canoe slalom World Cup in Germany on Saturday, bouncing back from disappointment earlier in the weekend.

The 32-year-old, who secured two gold medals at the previous World Cup round in Prague last week, finished 16th in the kayak event on Friday and failed to reach the final.

Fox, a double Olympic champion in canoeing after winning gold at the 2021 Tokyo games and 2024 Paris Olympics, delivered a composed performance in the canoe event despite managing a wrist injury this season.

"It's the best feeling," Fox said after her win.

"I was disappointed yesterday not to make the final in the kayak, so to come out on this course today and put together a winning run means a lot.

"This course constantly makes you question your decisions and your line choices, but I managed to piece everything together.

Spain's Nuria Vilarrubla finished second, while the Czech Republic's Martina Satkova took third place.

The result now strengthens Fox's position as one of the leading contenders for next month's canoe World Championships in Oklahoma. REUTERS