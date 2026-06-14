Straitstimes.com header logo

Canoeing-Fox rebounds to win canoe slalom World Cup gold in Germany

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Google Preferred Source badge

June 14 - Australian canoeing great Jessica Fox won gold at the canoe slalom World Cup in Germany on Saturday, bouncing back from disappointment earlier in the weekend.

The 32-year-old, who secured two gold medals at the previous World Cup round in Prague last week, finished 16th in the kayak event on Friday and failed to reach the final.

Fox, a double Olympic champion in canoeing after winning gold at the 2021 Tokyo games and 2024 Paris Olympics, delivered a composed performance in the canoe event despite managing a wrist injury this season.

"It's the best feeling," Fox said after her win.

"I was disappointed yesterday not to make the final in the kayak, so to come out on this course today and put together a winning run means a lot.

"This course constantly makes you question your decisions and your line choices, but I managed to piece everything together.

Spain's Nuria Vilarrubla finished second, while the Czech Republic's Martina Satkova took third place.

The result now strengthens Fox's position as one of the leading contenders for next month's canoe World Championships in Oklahoma. REUTERS

See more on

World Cup

World championships

Germany

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Personal Data Protection Notice

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.