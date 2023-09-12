Cancer survivor David Brooks scores as Wales ease pressure on coach Rob Page

RIGA – Bournemouth winger David Brooks scored his first international goal since returning from a cancer diagnosis as Wales kept their chances of reaching Euro 2024 alive with a 2-0 win away to Latvia on Monday.

Brooks, who was diagnosed with stage-two Hodgkin Lymphoma in October 2021, returned to playing at club level only in March.

On Monday, he came off the bench to help secure a vital three points in stoppage time for manager Rob Page, whose future was in doubt after a run of one win in 13 games before this clash in Riga.

Wales captain Aaron Ramsey, whose 100th career goal from the penalty spot midway through the first half put the visitors in front, told Welsh TV channel S4C: “It wasn’t easy to come here, a lot of teams have come here and struggled.

“To come here and win with two goals is fantastic, Brooksy (David Brooks) as well, it’s good for us. He’s so important for us and it’s nice for him to score. We’re just happy to have him back.”

Page, who had nurtured Brooks at Under-21 level, hugged the 26-year-old after the win, which came after defeats by Armenia and Turkey in June damaged their qualification chances.

He said: “The pressure came from the outside, understandably, but we never questioned it within the group. I’m extremely proud of the players. I think the camp has been outstanding. I’ve got a group of players in there who enjoy playing football for me.”

Wales’ poor run has led to calls for Page to be sacked, but the former Port Vale and Northampton Town boss was unperturbed.

“I don’t get bogged down with all that,” he said. “That’s noise that I don’t need. I know I am doing all right, when I look in the mirror. I’ve got a group of lads who enjoy working for me.

“I get that we’ve got to win games of football, of course we have. There’s no point playing nice football and coming away from camp without any points.”

The lack of a clinical goalscorer since Gareth Bale’s retirement from international football was evident as Wales’ inability to add to Ramsey’s goal until the 96th minute led to a nervy finale.

Janis Ikaunieks’ deflected shot hit the side netting late on to deny the side world No. 134 side a first point in qualifying.

Instead, Brooks, who came on in the 49th minute as Ramsey was taken off as a precautionary measure, produced a classy finish to dink the ball over Roberts Ozols on the counter-attack to finally double Wales’ lead.

Victory keeps Wales in the mix to reach a third consecutive Euro.

Page’s men go level on points with Armenia and three behind Turkey in the battle for the second automatic qualifying spot in Group D, with all three nations having three games remaining.

“We have put ourselves right back in there,” said Page. “Three points to second place – it’s in our hands. Other teams will play their part, but we had to win our game tonight.”

Croatia moved to the top of the group, with a game in hand, after winning 1-0 in Armenia earlier on Monday, thanks to Andrej Kramaric’s first-half goal. AFP