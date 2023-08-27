Canada's Pierce LePage captures first world decathlon title

BUDAPEST - Canada’s Pierce LePage captured his first world decathlon gold medal on Saturday, denying team mate and Olympic champion Damian Warner the one title missing from his illustrious resume.

LePage, the silver medallist at last year’s worlds, began the day in second place but took the lead in the 110 metres hurdles, the first event of the day, and did not budge from that spot to finish with 8,909 points.

“I have done so many decathlons with Damian,” LePage said. “We are always supporting each other. It is nice to share this podium with him.”

Warner, who won world silver in 2015 and bronze in 2013 and 2019, finished with 8,804 points, while Lindon Victor of Grenada won the bronze on 8,756.

“Am I happy? If you’d have asked me prior to the world championships about taking silver, I’d probably have said no,” Warner added. “But if somebody goes out, scores 8,900 points and beats me, I shake their hand.

“Pierce was better and I’m very happy for him. But I’m very proud of myself, too. I wanted to get the gold, but it makes it a little bit better to have another Canadian winning it.

“Pierce is a great guy and it will be great to stand on the podium with him and our ‘honorary Canadian, Lindon Victor.”

World record holder Kevin Mayer of France withdrew after the first two events with an Achilles injury suffered two week ago.

LePage served notice when he started Saturday’s events with a personal-best 13.77 seconds in the hurdles, and then built on his lead with second-best results in the discus (50.98 metres) and pole vault (season’s best 5.20).