Canada's Kingsbury heads to fourth Games focused on fun, not pressure

MILAN, Feb 2 - Canada's Mikael Kingsbury has spent more than a decade as the standard‑bearer of moguls skiing, piling up records, medals, and milestones with almost mechanical consistency.

But as the skier affectionately known as "The King" prepares for his fourth Olympic Games, the goal driving him is surprisingly simple. He just wants to enjoy it.

"To be an Olympian once, it's quite an achievement," Kingsbury said on a zoom call with reporters last week. "And to have the opportunity to do it four times, not many people have done it, so I'm just very excited.

"I'm going to have my own family there, my son (Henrik, who is one) at the bottom of the course, and just trying to put less pressure on my shoulders than I have."

Pressure is something Kingsbury has carried most of his career. He is a three‑times Olympic medallist, including gold at Pyeongchang 2018, and the most decorated moguls skier in World Cup history, capturing his 100th World Cup win on January 10.

The 33-year-old, who will carry Canada's flag alongside ski cross racer Marielle Thompson in Friday's opening ceremony, has been the favourite, the benchmark, the one others have chased.

"I feel like I've been the favourite for the last couple of Olympics," Kingsbury said. "So now I just want to ski and have fun and I know when I do that, then the result will come."

DUAL MOGULS OLYMPIC DEBUT

Adding to Kingsbury's excitement is the long‑awaited Olympic debut of dual moguls, where skiers race head-to-head in a knockout format, a discipline in which he has excelled. He is relishing the chance to compete in moguls and dual moguls.

"Olympics go by super quick, it's just fun to have the opportunity to compete twice," he said. "And I've loved dual moguls, and I've been pretty good at it for the past couple of years, so just super excited to get our two opportunities."

Kingsbury had a shaky start to the season after a groin injury in August forced him to recalibrate his training and race schedule.

"It was a roller-coaster of emotion," he said. "It was hard to see the light at the end of the tunnel some moments when I was skiing in pain."

But he was able to take a two-week break from racing after his landmark 100th win.

"It was so beneficial," Kingsbury said. "I can say today was the best day I felt injury-wise on my skis, skiing with no pain, and feel like I can push a bit more."

KINGSBURY WANTS TO HAVE FUN

Despite his glittering resume, Kingsbury seems more grounded than ever.

"It's easy, when you get to big events, to be extremely excited and want to do a million things," he said. "I've got to remind myself to enjoy the ride. When I'm having fun and I don't take stuff too seriously, I'm actually a better skier."

He knows he has already achieved the dream athletes spend a lifetime chasing.

"I've won the Olympics, and I'll be Olympic champion for the rest of my life," Kingsbury said. "Right now, I just have to look at it as I have the opportunity to do it again, and I've just got to focus on the process."

As Canada's moguls veteran amid a team full of Olympic debutants, Kingsbury now finds himself offering guidance to teammates experiencing what he once did as a young prodigy.

"My little piece of advice for the Games is just not trying to do more than you're usually doing," he said. "We're competing at the Games against the same people we're used to competing against.

"And just to enjoy the moment - it goes by very quick."

Asked what he would tell a younger Mikael Kingsbury, the answer was nearly identical.

"I remember going into my first Olympic Games. When I got into the village and got all my Canadian gear for the first time, I felt like a little kid at Disney World," he said.

"And now I'm going to my fourth and I'm still very excited, so I'd tell him to keep enjoying the ride."

Kingsbury added, with a grin: "I think I would just give him a high five and let him be himself, the little Mik." REUTERS